The Charlotte Show
Finished Or Forgiven
Season 1 E 3 • 12/04/2018
Charlotte's keen to put last week's drunken mistake behind her, but will Josh forgive her for locking lips with someone else? Meanwhile, Charlotte plans a surprise party for her Dad's 50th. (S1, ep3)
S1 • E2The Charlotte ShowDisaster Down Under
Charlotte heads out to Australia with BFF Melissa. With the rules agreed, Charlotte is confident she can trust Josh while she's away, but on a night out she makes a terrible mistake. (S1, ep2)
05/04/2018
Full Ep
36:05
Full Ep
38:47
S1 • E4The Charlotte ShowDon't Look Back
Charlotte tries to take her relationship with Josh to the next level by meeting his friends, but her world is sent into a spin when she finds out that her ex Stephen is back in the UK. (S1, ep4)
19/04/2018
Full Ep
37:22
S1 • E5The Charlotte ShowMeet The Parents
Charlotte decides it's time to introduce Josh to her parents, but when Josh takes back a heartfelt message it leaves her questioning the relationship. (S1, ep5)
26/04/2018
Full Ep
39:03
S1 • E6The Charlotte ShowBad Hair Day
Charlotte's week turns bad when her ex starts posting messages about her on social media, and it gets worse when a blazing row with Josh looks to have ended their relationship. (S1, ep6)
03/05/2018
Full Ep
37:18
S1 • E7The Charlotte ShowPalma Or Bust
Things are looking rocky between Charlotte and Josh. Will Josh finally ask Charlotte to be his girlfriend, or will he leave her with no choice but to end their relationship for good? (S1, ep7)
10/05/2018
Full Ep
39:35
S1 • E8The Charlotte ShowPremiere Party
Charlotte attends the premiere for The Charlotte Show and hosts a party to celebrate. But when Josh sees a clip of her with another boy in Australia it brings back bad memories. (S1, ep8)
17/05/2018
Full Ep
38:43
S1 • E9The Charlotte ShowMy Unseen Bits
Charlotte gets together with her mum, dad and Melissa to watch unseen footage from the series, including hilarious out-takes, funny moments and revealing chats. Plus Charlotte has a surprise for Mel.
01/01/2023
Full Ep
38:59
S2 • E7The Charlotte ShowA Break In South Africa
Will Charlotte and Mel resolve things in time for their trip to South Africa? Josh proves himself to be the ultimate hero when he rushes to Charlotte's aid after a terrifying accident. Charlotte enjoys an African safari with Josh.
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:05
S2 • E6The Charlotte ShowFright Night
Josh's parents are staying over but will The Crosbys and The Ritchies get on? Charlotte suspects paranormal activity and turns to a medium and his dog. Mel's birthday ends in disaster. (S2, ep6)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
38:43
S2 • E5The Charlotte ShowElephant In The Room
With their new schedule in place and a plan for their parents to meet, Josh and Charlotte are heading towards a whole new level of love. But things take a turn for the worse when Charlotte's attempt to surprise Josh goes horribly wrong. (S2, ep5)
01/01/2023
