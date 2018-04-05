- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 36:50
S1 • E2
Disaster Down UnderCharlotte heads out to Australia with BFF Melissa. With the rules agreed, Charlotte is confident she can trust Josh while she's away, but on a night out she makes a terrible mistake. (S1, ep2)05/04/2018
- 36:05
S1 • E3
Finished Or ForgivenCharlotte's keen to put last week's drunken mistake behind her, but will Josh forgive her for locking lips with someone else? Meanwhile, Charlotte plans a surprise party for her Dad's 50th. (S1, ep3)12/04/2018
- 38:47
S1 • E4
Don't Look BackCharlotte tries to take her relationship with Josh to the next level by meeting his friends, but her world is sent into a spin when she finds out that her ex Stephen is back in the UK. (S1, ep4)19/04/2018
- 37:22
S1 • E5
Meet The ParentsCharlotte decides it's time to introduce Josh to her parents, but when Josh takes back a heartfelt message it leaves her questioning the relationship. (S1, ep5)26/04/2018
- 39:03
S1 • E6
Bad Hair DayCharlotte's week turns bad when her ex starts posting messages about her on social media, and it gets worse when a blazing row with Josh looks to have ended their relationship. (S1, ep6)03/05/2018
- 37:18
S1 • E7
Palma Or BustThings are looking rocky between Charlotte and Josh. Will Josh finally ask Charlotte to be his girlfriend, or will he leave her with no choice but to end their relationship for good? (S1, ep7)10/05/2018
- 39:35
S1 • E8
Premiere PartyCharlotte attends the premiere for The Charlotte Show and hosts a party to celebrate. But when Josh sees a clip of her with another boy in Australia it brings back bad memories. (S1, ep8)17/05/2018
- 38:43
S1 • E9
My Unseen BitsCharlotte gets together with her mum, dad and Melissa to watch unseen footage from the series, including hilarious out-takes, funny moments and revealing chats. Plus Charlotte has a surprise for Mel.01/01/2023
Latest News
- Humble Queen Charlotte Crosby Proudly Shares Before & After Footage Of Her 'Aggressive' Camel Toe...21/02/2020
- Charlotte Crosby Gets Extremely Honest About Why She Hasn't Consummated Her Relationship With Ryan Gallagher...31/01/2020
- Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her Future Plans With Ryan Gallagher Now She Has Left The 'I'm A Celeb' Jungle...30/01/2020
- Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Officially Hooked Up With Ryan Gallagher In The 'I'm A Celeb' Jungle...10/01/2020
- Geordie Shore Star Charlotte Crosby Is Heading Into The 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' Jungle...03/01/2020
- SNEAK PEEK: Josh Bids Farewell To Charlotte's Boobs Before She Has Implants Removed...30/07/2019
About
A diary of Charlottes Crosby's life. We get access all areas with Charlotte and her family and friends for a behind the scenes look at balancing life whilst living in the public eye.