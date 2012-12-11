Catfish: The TV Show
Ramon & Paola
Season 2 E 3 • 10/07/2013
Casino worker Ramon has lavished Paola with affection and money despite his doubts about her identity, but it's Max and Nev who are shocked when the truth comes out.
S1 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowJarrod & Abby
Musician and single dad Jarrod would happily spend the rest of his life with Abby, a woman he fell for on Facebook, but he'd like to meet her in person first.
11/12/2012
S1 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowKya & Alyx
Kya came clean after catfishing Alyx, who she met on a vampire forum, and their relationship continued to flourish online -- but now Kya suspects that Alyx might be hiding something, too.
18/12/2012
S1 • E7Catfish: The TV ShowJoe & Kari Ann
Joe lives on a farm, loves his four-wheeler and wants to find out if his online relationship with former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann is too good to be true.
08/01/2013
S1 • E8Catfish: The TV ShowTyler & Amanda
There's reason to question why Amanda doesn't have a phone -- but Tyler's still hoping she's the one, so he reaches out to Nev to find out once and for all.
15/01/2013
S1 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowRod & Ebony
Rod's been lying to Ebony about his name and appearance for years, but it seems he's not the only one hiding something, so Nev encourages him to come face-to-face with the truth.
22/01/2013
S1 • E11Catfish: The TV ShowMike & Felicia
New Jersey-based artist Mike enlists Nev to pin down the location of his online love interest, Felicia, who stood him up with an improbable excuse before moving to Orlando, FL.
19/02/2013
S1 • E11Catfish: The TV ShowStephanie & David
After Stephanie’s parents' divorce, she began to question whether she could ever trust a man in a relationship. But then she met David online and immediately developed a deep bond with him.
20/02/2013
S5 • E24Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories
This special episode of Catfish, The Untold Stories, features shocking catfish stories from the recent past as told by the people who actually experienced them. Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph.
29/09/2016
S2 • E1Catfish: The TV ShowCassie & Steve
Cassie credits her online fiance and alleged professional rapper, Steve, with helping her cope after her dad's death, but Nev and Max have doubts about his identity.
26/06/2013
S2 • E2Catfish: The TV ShowAnthony and Marq
Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Anthony thinks Marq is his soulmate, but when the lies start to pile up, he turns to Max and Nev to uncover the truth.
03/07/2013
S2 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowLauren & Derek
Lauren met Derek on MySpace years ago, yet they’ve never met in real life. Derek is caring, supporting Lauren after she had a baby with a former boyfriend. Lauren thinks Derek could be the one, so why has he avoided meeting her?
17/07/2014
S2 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowDorion & Jeszica
Dorion is torn between his devoted live-in girlfriend Raffinee and his mysterious online love interest Jeszica, and he needs Max and Nev's help to choose between the two.
24/07/2013
S2 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowJen & Skylar
High schooler Jen has formed a close bond with her fellow internet gamer Skylar, but his evasive behavior leads her to seek out his true motives with help from Nev and Max.
31/07/2013
S2 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowArtis & Jess
Artis has fallen so hard for his online love interest, Jess, that he's willing to end things with the mother of his three kids, but a bizarre twist takes everyone by surprise.
28/08/2013
S3 • E1Catfish: The TV ShowCraig & Zoe
Craig tries to overlook his online girlfriend Zoe's controlling habits, but he teams up with Max and Nev to unmask her when he learns she's been blackmailing several other people.
08/05/2014
S3 • E3Catfish: The TV ShowAntoinette & Albert
Antoinette is totally smitten with Albert, a.k.a. rapper T-Lights, but Max and Nev are worried someone in the young star's inner circle may be impersonating him online.
22/05/2014
S3 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowLucille & Kidd Cole
When Lucille's new music industry job turns into a tangled web of deceit and unpaid debts, she asks Max and Nev to help her get some answers.
29/05/2014
S3 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowTracie & Sammie
Actress and singer Tracie Thoms reaches out to Max and Nev to get to the bottom of superfan Sammie's bizarre behavior toward her via social media.
05/06/2014
S3 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowJohn & Kelsey
Tech-savvy John, who met his love interest Kelsey in a psychology chat room, turns to Max and Nev for help once he starts questioning Kelsey's excuses for avoiding video chats.
12/06/2014
