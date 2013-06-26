Watch the new season of '' Tuesdays @ 8:30pm, only'Catfish: The TV Show' is a trip down the rabbit hole of online relationships, an unpredictable hall of mirrors where things are never what they seem. From bogus profile pics and wholesale alter egos to heartfelt longing and deep personal secrets, '' unravels the range of deceptions and emotions that can surround romances forged solely in technology.Each week, hostsandbring couples together for face-to-face meetings after long periods of computer canoodling – and the result is never less than a total surprise. For Nev Schulman, it’s personal. The star of the documentary that started it all, Nev himself was the victim of a catfish – and, as a result, became a poster boy for 21st century relationships. Deluged with emails from people in situations just like him, Nev – along with his filmmaker buddy Max - set out to help others uncover the core truths behind idealized avatars.Like a pair of digital detectives, Nev and Max use their laptops for good – to penetrate the walls of facade that can exist in a digital maze. From good looks to good schools, jobs to genders, all things may not be what they appear. But in the end, is our hopeful getting intimate with a person who really cares for them, or a person with a hidden agenda? Or something in-between? Whether it’s true love or true lies, in every episode Nev and Max navigate the twists and turns of technology that both bond and separate these people from each other.Along the way, the duo’s mix of empathy, charm and humor help us all understand our need for each other and our need for attention. '' is an unprecedented look at our attempts to make contact in a digital world where anything’s possible – like becoming someone else.cat·fish [kat-fish] verb:To pretend to be someone you're not online by posting false information, such as someone else's pictures, on social media sites usually with the intention of getting someone to fall in love with you.