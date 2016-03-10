Catfish: The TV Show

About

From the producers of the acclaimed documentary film, Catfish, comes the MTV series where young couples take their online romances into the real world. What will happen when they meet in person for the first time? Season 1 The star of Catfish, Nev Schulman, and his filmmaker buddy, Max Joseph, embark on a journey to help romantic hopefuls find out the truth about their online significant other. Is their romance real or has their partner been spinning lies about who they really are? Sunny is in love with model and TV writer Jamison, who is also studying to be an anaesthesiologist. Is Jamison too good to be true? Elsewhere, Jasmine and Mike have been texting for two years. They only live 15 minutes but have never met up in person. Will their romance turn out to be real? Jarrod fell in love with Abby on Facebook and thinks she could be the one, but she refuses to meet him. What is she hiding? Season 2 Nev and Max return to travel the USA and help more young couples take their online romances into the offline world. This season the stakes are even higher - the catfish are more sophisticated, the investigations are deeper and the emotions more intense. Florida girl Cassie has never met her Atlanta rapper fiancé Steve, while Iraq veteran Anthony is captivated by sensitive mystery-man Marq. Meanwile, Dorion is torn between two women - his current girlfriend, Raffinee, and his online love of over two years, Jeszica. Which relationships will stand the test when the couples meet in person for the first time?