Catfish: The TV Show
Lucas & Many
Season 5 E 13 • 11/08/2016
Nev and Max track down Jayme's online boyfriend, Lucas, only to find out she's far from the only one he's been lying to, and the crew works to gather as many women as possible to get answers.
32:55
S4 • E30Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories
Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
24/11/2015
28:42
S5 • E3Catfish: The TV ShowLeuh & Justin
After two years of dating, Leuh tells Justin they need to meet him in person or else she's ending their relationship, so she calls Nev and Max to help facilitate a meeting.
10/03/2016
33:23
S5 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowBrandon & McKenna
Nev and savvy social media sleuth Karrueche Tran help Brandon figure out if his long-distance love connection with McKenna is worth pursuing.
18/03/2016
33:05
S5 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowJaylin & Ja’la
Jaylin is considering moving to another state to be with Ja'la, who he's been messaging for three years but has never met, so he calls on Nev to help make his decision.
24/03/2016
32:36
S5 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowMichael & Chanelle
When Michael's online love interest Chanelle disappears, he welcomes Nev and Max's expertise in tracking her down.
31/03/2016
31:58
S5 • E7Catfish: The TV ShowRay & Lexi
Nev and Max swoop in to find out why Ray's online love interest of four years, Lexi, ghosted him.
07/04/2016
33:51
S5 • E8Catfish: The TV ShowJoanna & Bo
Tattoo model Joanna enlists Nev and Max to help her reconnect with Bo, but going down that path opens a Pandora's Box of secrets.
14/04/2016
32:34
S5 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowTyreme & Tomorrow
Tyreme asks Nev and Max to help him meet Tomorrow, who he's been seeing for nine months, but it's soon discovered there might be more than one person involved in their relationship.
21/04/2016
53:00
S5 • E10Catfish: The TV ShowKayla & Courtney
Kayla seeks Nev and Max's help to find out whether she's being tricked after receiving messages from Courtney, who claims to be in touch with her deceased father.
28/04/2016
31:06
S5 • E12Catfish: The TV ShowVince & Alyssa
Nev and Max try to help Vince salvage his relationship with Liz by connecting him with Alyssa, his ex he's never met.
12/05/2016
33:29
S5 • E13Catfish: The TV ShowLucas & Many
11/08/2016
34:03
S5 • E14Catfish: The TV ShowLarissa & Anthony
After Larissa is duped by a good friend, she receives sympathy from online crush Anthony, but she needs Nev and Max to help confirm he isn't playing games with her, too.
11/08/2016
33:12
S5 • E15Catfish: The TV ShowSpencer & Katy
Spencer, who thinks he's been in a relationship with one of the world's biggest pop stars for six years, travels overseas with Nev and Max to find out Katy's real identity.
18/08/2016
33:35
S5 • E16Catfish: The TV ShowCandic & Titus
Candic has been getting cozy online with Titus, but before she takes things further and puts her current marriage in jeopardy, she needs Nev and Max's help to find out if it's worth it.
25/08/2016
34:07
S5 • E17Catfish: The TV ShowAndrea, Alex & Andrea
YouTube star Andrea Russett asks for Nev and Max's help tracking down whoever's been posing online not only as her, but also her family members, which has rattled her sense of safety.
01/09/2016
31:03
S5 • E18Catfish: The TV ShowCatherine & Graham
Catherine needed a friend when her mother fell ill, and her online crush Graham was there for her, but after two years of no video chats, she needs to find out who he really is.
08/09/2016
32:50
S5 • E19Catfish: The TV ShowLuis & Sydney
Nev and Max come to the aid of Luis, who's in love with and wants to build a future with single mom Sydney, but the guys are wary of her excuses, so they help Luis investigate further.
15/09/2016
31:04
S5 • E20Catfish: The TV ShowAndrew & Zac
Andrew enlists Nev and Max to help him take it to the next level with Zac, a Tinder match he's been flirty with, but new revelations come to light that give him pause.
22/09/2016
34:22
S5 • E21Catfish: The TV ShowBest. Moments. Ever.
Nev, Max, and friends revisit the most dramatic, hilarious, unbelievable, WTF moments in Catfish history.
17/03/2016
33:58
S5 • E22Catfish: The TV ShowThe Ones That Got Away
In this special episode of Catfish, Nev and Max reunite past Catfish and their victims who parted on bad terms to follow up on what life has been like since the show and to help them find a better resolution.
21/04/2016
