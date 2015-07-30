Catfish: The TV Show

Michael & Chanelle

Season 5 E 6 • 31/03/2016

When Michael's online love interest Chanelle disappears, he welcomes Nev and Max's expertise in tracking her down.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
30:45

S4 • E14
Catfish: The TV Show
Thad & Sara

Sara claims to have fallen for Thaddius after he approached her online for marriage advice, but her excuses for not meeting up raise questions only Nev and Max can answer.
30/07/2015
Full Ep
36:50

S4 • E15
Catfish: The TV Show
Andria & David

Andria met David online and has been dating him on and off since middle school, but since he refuses to meet in person, Nev and Max seek to uncover what he's hiding.
06/08/2015
Full Ep
35:26

S4 • E16
Catfish: The TV Show
Ayissha & Sydney

Ayissha never opened up to anyone until she met Sydney, whose lies are starting to add up, so Max and Nev step in to help find the person she fell in love with.
13/08/2015
Full Ep
35:11

S4 • E17
Catfish: The TV Show
Hundra & Emily

Hundra fell for Emily online, and now with the help of Max and guest co-host Machine Gun Kelly, she's coming out on national television for a chance at meeting her true love in real life.
20/08/2015
Full Ep
36:09

S4 • E18
Catfish: The TV Show
Devan & Rylan

College student Devan believes Rylan could be the one, but the two have only spoken online, so Nev and guest host Todrick Hall set out to introduce them in person.
27/08/2015
Full Ep
29:31

S4 • E29
Catfish: The TV Show
The Untold Stories

Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
17/11/2015
Full Ep
32:55

S4 • E30
Catfish: The TV Show
The Untold Stories

Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
24/11/2015
Full Ep
28:42

S5 • E3
Catfish: The TV Show
Leuh & Justin

After two years of dating, Leuh tells Justin they need to meet him in person or else she's ending their relationship, so she calls Nev and Max to help facilitate a meeting.
10/03/2016
Full Ep
33:23

S5 • E4
Catfish: The TV Show
Brandon & McKenna

Nev and savvy social media sleuth Karrueche Tran help Brandon figure out if his long-distance love connection with McKenna is worth pursuing.
18/03/2016
Full Ep
33:05

S5 • E5
Catfish: The TV Show
Jaylin & Ja’la

Jaylin is considering moving to another state to be with Ja'la, who he's been messaging for three years but has never met, so he calls on Nev to help make his decision.
24/03/2016
Full Ep
32:36

S5 • E6
Catfish: The TV Show
Michael & Chanelle

When Michael's online love interest Chanelle disappears, he welcomes Nev and Max's expertise in tracking her down.
31/03/2016
Full Ep
31:58

S5 • E7
Catfish: The TV Show
Ray & Lexi

Nev and Max swoop in to find out why Ray's online love interest of four years, Lexi, ghosted him.
07/04/2016
Full Ep
33:51

S5 • E8
Catfish: The TV Show
Joanna & Bo

Tattoo model Joanna enlists Nev and Max to help her reconnect with Bo, but going down that path opens a Pandora's Box of secrets.
14/04/2016
Full Ep
32:34

S5 • E9
Catfish: The TV Show
Tyreme & Tomorrow

Tyreme asks Nev and Max to help him meet Tomorrow, who he's been seeing for nine months, but it's soon discovered there might be more than one person involved in their relationship.
21/04/2016
Full Ep
53:00

S5 • E10
Catfish: The TV Show
Kayla & Courtney

Kayla seeks Nev and Max's help to find out whether she's being tricked after receiving messages from Courtney, who claims to be in touch with her deceased father.
28/04/2016
Full Ep
31:06

S5 • E12
Catfish: The TV Show
Vince & Alyssa

Nev and Max try to help Vince salvage his relationship with Liz by connecting him with Alyssa, his ex he's never met.
12/05/2016
Full Ep
33:29

S5 • E13
Catfish: The TV Show
Lucas & Many

Nev and Max track down Jayme's online boyfriend, Lucas, only to find out she's far from the only one he's been lying to, and the crew works to gather as many women as possible to get answers.
11/08/2016
Full Ep
34:03

S5 • E14
Catfish: The TV Show
Larissa & Anthony

After Larissa is duped by a good friend, she receives sympathy from online crush Anthony, but she needs Nev and Max to help confirm he isn't playing games with her, too.
11/08/2016
Full Ep
33:12

S5 • E15
Catfish: The TV Show
Spencer & Katy

Spencer, who thinks he's been in a relationship with one of the world's biggest pop stars for six years, travels overseas with Nev and Max to find out Katy's real identity.
18/08/2016
Full Ep
33:35

S5 • E16
Catfish: The TV Show
Candic & Titus

Candic has been getting cozy online with Titus, but before she takes things further and puts her current marriage in jeopardy, she needs Nev and Max's help to find out if it's worth it.
25/08/2016
Full Ep
34:07

S5 • E17
Catfish: The TV Show
Andrea, Alex & Andrea

YouTube star Andrea Russett asks for Nev and Max's help tracking down whoever's been posing online not only as her, but also her family members, which has rattled her sense of safety.
01/09/2016
Sneak Peek
01:09

sneak peek: a crowd-sourced episode of catfish
Catfish: The TV ShowS5 E17

Someone has have been impersonating Andrea Russett and her entire family, and her fans are pissed about it.
26/08/2016
Sneak Peek
01:10

sneak peek: someone to connect with
Catfish: The TV ShowS5 E17

Alex has developed a strong relationship with Andrea and her entire family - but are they real, or is this a Catfish?
29/08/2016
Bonus
01:02

facetime session
Catfish: The TV ShowS5 E17

Nev, Max and Andrea FaceTimed more people than what we saw in the episode.
01/09/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018