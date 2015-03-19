Catfish: The TV Show

Ayissha & Sydney

Season 4 E 16 • 13/08/2015

Ayissha never opened up to anyone until she met Sydney, whose lies are starting to add up, so Max and Nev step in to help find the person she fell in love with.

Full Ep
41:12

S4 • E4
Catfish: The TV Show
Daisy & Marcus

Daisy spent a lot of money on gifts for Marcus, the dream man she met on Instagram, but the red flags are adding up, so she's calling on Nev and YouTuber Tyler Oakley to find him.
19/03/2015
Full Ep
39:25

S4 • E5
Catfish: The TV Show
Chitara & Priscilla

Nev and actor Alex Shaffer help Chitara find closure after she comes out to her family and gets mysteriously broken up with by her online girlfriend, Priscilla.
26/03/2015
Full Ep
39:12

S4 • E6
Catfish: The TV Show
Felipe & Jasmine

Felipe's planning a future with Jasmine, an aspiring model he met online, but before he leaves for military training, Nev and Max help him uncover if she's really the one.
02/04/2015
Full Ep
37:47

S4 • E8
Catfish: The TV Show
Jamey & Ari

Jamey joined an online dating site and met Ari, a woman he talks to on the phone for hours but who has a secret she's only willing to reveal on Catfish.
23/04/2015
Full Ep
35:35

S4 • E9
Catfish: The TV Show
Blaire & Markie

After Blaire hit rock bottom, she leaned on her online relationship, but when her love interest, Markie, is mysteriously kidnapped, Nev and Max try to piece together what happened.
30/04/2015
Full Ep
38:51

S4 • E10
Catfish: The TV Show
Steven & Samm

Steven has been communicating with Samm since they met on Twitter six months ago, but Steven's mom contacts Nev and Max to figure out what's real, since her son has been catfished before.
07/05/2015
Full Ep
36:40

S4 • E11
Catfish: The TV Show
Tiana & James

Tiana's first love, James, whom she met on Myspace, has been MIA since she moved across the country to be with him, so Nev and Max step in to investigate what he's hiding.
09/07/2015
Full Ep
36:11

S4 • E13
Catfish: The TV Show
Prophet & Trinity

Platinum recording artist R. Prophet struggles to form genuine relationships, so he seeks out Nev and Max when he falls for a model he met online.
23/07/2015
Full Ep
30:45

S4 • E14
Catfish: The TV Show
Thad & Sara

Sara claims to have fallen for Thaddius after he approached her online for marriage advice, but her excuses for not meeting up raise questions only Nev and Max can answer.
30/07/2015
Full Ep
36:50

S4 • E15
Catfish: The TV Show
Andria & David

Andria met David online and has been dating him on and off since middle school, but since he refuses to meet in person, Nev and Max seek to uncover what he's hiding.
06/08/2015
Full Ep
35:26

Full Ep
35:11

S4 • E17
Catfish: The TV Show
Hundra & Emily

Hundra fell for Emily online, and now with the help of Max and guest co-host Machine Gun Kelly, she's coming out on national television for a chance at meeting her true love in real life.
20/08/2015
Full Ep
36:09

S4 • E18
Catfish: The TV Show
Devan & Rylan

College student Devan believes Rylan could be the one, but the two have only spoken online, so Nev and guest host Todrick Hall set out to introduce them in person.
27/08/2015
Full Ep
29:31

S4 • E29
Catfish: The TV Show
The Untold Stories

Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
17/11/2015
Full Ep
32:55

S4 • E30
Catfish: The TV Show
The Untold Stories

Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
24/11/2015
Full Ep
28:42

S5 • E3
Catfish: The TV Show
Leuh & Justin

After two years of dating, Leuh tells Justin they need to meet him in person or else she's ending their relationship, so she calls Nev and Max to help facilitate a meeting.
10/03/2016
Full Ep
33:23

S5 • E4
Catfish: The TV Show
Brandon & McKenna

Nev and savvy social media sleuth Karrueche Tran help Brandon figure out if his long-distance love connection with McKenna is worth pursuing.
18/03/2016
Full Ep
33:05

S5 • E5
Catfish: The TV Show
Jaylin & Ja’la

Jaylin is considering moving to another state to be with Ja'la, who he's been messaging for three years but has never met, so he calls on Nev to help make his decision.
24/03/2016
Full Ep
32:36

S5 • E6
Catfish: The TV Show
Michael & Chanelle

When Michael's online love interest Chanelle disappears, he welcomes Nev and Max's expertise in tracking her down.
31/03/2016
Full Ep
31:58

S5 • E7
Catfish: The TV Show
Ray & Lexi

Nev and Max swoop in to find out why Ray's online love interest of four years, Lexi, ghosted him.
07/04/2016
Full Ep
33:51

S5 • E8
Catfish: The TV Show
Joanna & Bo

Tattoo model Joanna enlists Nev and Max to help her reconnect with Bo, but going down that path opens a Pandora's Box of secrets.
14/04/2016
