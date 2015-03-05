Catfish: The TV Show
Thad & Sara
Season 4 E 14 • 30/07/2015
Sara claims to have fallen for Thaddius after he approached her online for marriage advice, but her excuses for not meeting up raise questions only Nev and Max can answer.
36:30
S4 • E2Catfish: The TV ShowCourtney & Isaak
Isaak applied to Catfish on Courtney's behalf, so Nev and former Miss Teen USA Cassidy Wolf track him down to figure out why.
05/03/2015
33:56
S4 • E3Catfish: The TV ShowHarold & Armani
Harold has plenty of options, but his heart is tied up in Armani, the woman he's been talking to for the past four years, so Nev and rapper Angel Haze set out to uncover who she really is.
12/03/2015
41:12
S4 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowDaisy & Marcus
Daisy spent a lot of money on gifts for Marcus, the dream man she met on Instagram, but the red flags are adding up, so she's calling on Nev and YouTuber Tyler Oakley to find him.
19/03/2015
39:25
S4 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowChitara & Priscilla
Nev and actor Alex Shaffer help Chitara find closure after she comes out to her family and gets mysteriously broken up with by her online girlfriend, Priscilla.
26/03/2015
39:12
S4 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowFelipe & Jasmine
Felipe's planning a future with Jasmine, an aspiring model he met online, but before he leaves for military training, Nev and Max help him uncover if she's really the one.
02/04/2015
37:47
S4 • E8Catfish: The TV ShowJamey & Ari
Jamey joined an online dating site and met Ari, a woman he talks to on the phone for hours but who has a secret she's only willing to reveal on Catfish.
23/04/2015
35:35
S4 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowBlaire & Markie
After Blaire hit rock bottom, she leaned on her online relationship, but when her love interest, Markie, is mysteriously kidnapped, Nev and Max try to piece together what happened.
30/04/2015
38:51
S4 • E10Catfish: The TV ShowSteven & Samm
Steven has been communicating with Samm since they met on Twitter six months ago, but Steven's mom contacts Nev and Max to figure out what's real, since her son has been catfished before.
07/05/2015
36:40
S4 • E11Catfish: The TV ShowTiana & James
Tiana's first love, James, whom she met on Myspace, has been MIA since she moved across the country to be with him, so Nev and Max step in to investigate what he's hiding.
09/07/2015
36:11
S4 • E13Catfish: The TV ShowProphet & Trinity
Platinum recording artist R. Prophet struggles to form genuine relationships, so he seeks out Nev and Max when he falls for a model he met online.
23/07/2015
30:45
36:50
S4 • E15Catfish: The TV ShowAndria & David
Andria met David online and has been dating him on and off since middle school, but since he refuses to meet in person, Nev and Max seek to uncover what he's hiding.
06/08/2015
35:26
S4 • E16Catfish: The TV ShowAyissha & Sydney
Ayissha never opened up to anyone until she met Sydney, whose lies are starting to add up, so Max and Nev step in to help find the person she fell in love with.
13/08/2015
35:11
S4 • E17Catfish: The TV ShowHundra & Emily
Hundra fell for Emily online, and now with the help of Max and guest co-host Machine Gun Kelly, she's coming out on national television for a chance at meeting her true love in real life.
20/08/2015
36:09
S4 • E18Catfish: The TV ShowDevan & Rylan
College student Devan believes Rylan could be the one, but the two have only spoken online, so Nev and guest host Todrick Hall set out to introduce them in person.
27/08/2015
29:31
S4 • E29Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories
Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
17/11/2015
32:55
S4 • E30Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories
Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The Untold Stories, features three never-before-seen shocking but true catfish tales, as told by the people who actually experienced them.
24/11/2015
28:42
S5 • E3Catfish: The TV ShowLeuh & Justin
After two years of dating, Leuh tells Justin they need to meet him in person or else she's ending their relationship, so she calls Nev and Max to help facilitate a meeting.
10/03/2016
33:23
S5 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowBrandon & McKenna
Nev and savvy social media sleuth Karrueche Tran help Brandon figure out if his long-distance love connection with McKenna is worth pursuing.
18/03/2016
33:05
S5 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowJaylin & Ja’la
Jaylin is considering moving to another state to be with Ja'la, who he's been messaging for three years but has never met, so he calls on Nev to help make his decision.
24/03/2016
32:36
S5 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowMichael & Chanelle
When Michael's online love interest Chanelle disappears, he welcomes Nev and Max's expertise in tracking her down.
31/03/2016
