Catfish: The TV Show
Andrew & Zac
Season 5 E 20 • 22/09/2016
Andrew enlists Nev and Max to help him take it to the next level with Zac, a Tinder match he's been flirty with, but new revelations come to light that give him pause.
Full Ep
32:34
S5 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowTyreme & Tomorrow
Tyreme asks Nev and Max to help him meet Tomorrow, who he's been seeing for nine months, but it's soon discovered there might be more than one person involved in their relationship.
21/04/2016
Full Ep
53:00
S5 • E10Catfish: The TV ShowKayla & Courtney
Kayla seeks Nev and Max's help to find out whether she's being tricked after receiving messages from Courtney, who claims to be in touch with her deceased father.
28/04/2016
Full Ep
31:06
S5 • E12Catfish: The TV ShowVince & Alyssa
Nev and Max try to help Vince salvage his relationship with Liz by connecting him with Alyssa, his ex he's never met.
12/05/2016
Full Ep
33:29
S5 • E13Catfish: The TV ShowLucas & Many
Nev and Max track down Jayme's online boyfriend, Lucas, only to find out she's far from the only one he's been lying to, and the crew works to gather as many women as possible to get answers.
11/08/2016
Full Ep
34:03
S5 • E14Catfish: The TV ShowLarissa & Anthony
After Larissa is duped by a good friend, she receives sympathy from online crush Anthony, but she needs Nev and Max to help confirm he isn't playing games with her, too.
11/08/2016
Full Ep
33:12
S5 • E15Catfish: The TV ShowSpencer & Katy
Spencer, who thinks he's been in a relationship with one of the world's biggest pop stars for six years, travels overseas with Nev and Max to find out Katy's real identity.
18/08/2016
Full Ep
33:35
S5 • E16Catfish: The TV ShowCandic & Titus
Candic has been getting cozy online with Titus, but before she takes things further and puts her current marriage in jeopardy, she needs Nev and Max's help to find out if it's worth it.
25/08/2016
Full Ep
34:07
S5 • E17Catfish: The TV ShowAndrea, Alex & Andrea
YouTube star Andrea Russett asks for Nev and Max's help tracking down whoever's been posing online not only as her, but also her family members, which has rattled her sense of safety.
01/09/2016
Full Ep
31:03
S5 • E18Catfish: The TV ShowCatherine & Graham
Catherine needed a friend when her mother fell ill, and her online crush Graham was there for her, but after two years of no video chats, she needs to find out who he really is.
08/09/2016
Full Ep
32:50
S5 • E19Catfish: The TV ShowLuis & Sydney
Nev and Max come to the aid of Luis, who's in love with and wants to build a future with single mom Sydney, but the guys are wary of her excuses, so they help Luis investigate further.
15/09/2016
Full Ep
31:04
S5 • E20Catfish: The TV ShowAndrew & Zac
22/09/2016
Full Ep
34:22
S5 • E21Catfish: The TV ShowBest. Moments. Ever.
Nev, Max, and friends revisit the most dramatic, hilarious, unbelievable, WTF moments in Catfish history.
17/03/2016
Full Ep
33:58
S5 • E22Catfish: The TV ShowThe Ones That Got Away
In this special episode of Catfish, Nev and Max reunite past Catfish and their victims who parted on bad terms to follow up on what life has been like since the show and to help them find a better resolution.
21/04/2016
Full Ep
27:56
S5 • E23Catfish: The TV ShowThe Untold Stories
This special episode of Catfish, The Untold Stories, features shocking catfish stories from the recent past as told by the people who actually experienced them. Hosted by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph.
30/08/2016
Full Ep
32:54
S6 • E1Catfish: The TV ShowShawny & Jack
A fateful wrong number led to a months-long, text-only flirtation between soon-to-be-divorced Shawny and the mysterious Jack, and Nev and Max are shocked when they unearth more information.
02/03/2017
Full Ep
32:44
S6 • E2Catfish: The TV ShowAlante & Nevaeh
Single dad Alante's extended family has major doubts about Nevaeh, his elusive love interest of eight years, so Nev and Max do some digging to find the truth behind the pretty photos.
09/03/2017
Full Ep
34:38
S6 • E3Catfish: The TV ShowDanny & Rosa
Rosa's dark past and recent brushes with the law haven't diminished Danny's interest in her, but he needs Max and Nev's help to find out why she keeps standing him up when they try to meet.
16/03/2017
Full Ep
32:47
S6 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowTelizza & Shai
Telizza surprised herself by falling for her supportive friend Shai, so she teams up with Max and Nev to track down her evasive crush and figure out if there's really something between them.
23/03/2017
Full Ep
33:07
S6 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowMarvin & Austin
Max and his rock star friend Chantal Claret are taken by surprise when they help 22-year-old Marvin unmask his hunky model sexting buddy of three months, Austin.
30/03/2017
Full Ep
32:34
S6 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowMecca & Tanner
Max and iO Tillett Wright get caught up in a tangled web of secrets as they help Tampa teen Mecca untangle the real identity of her online love interest, Ryan -- or is it Taylor or Tanner?
06/04/2017
Full Ep
32:36
S6 • E7Catfish: The TV ShowYasmine & Lewis
Max and Nev meet the series' first concerned grandma when Sandra asks for help to expose her granddaughter Yasmine's internet crush, Lewis, who's started hitting her up for money.
13/04/2017
