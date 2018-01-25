Catfish: The TV Show
Chelsea & Charles
Season 7 E 15 • 02/08/2018
Chelsea made a dating profile at her roomie's urging and connected with Charles right away, but Nev and Max wonder why they've had only one short phone call in a year and a half.
Full Ep
29:58
S7 • E4Catfish: The TV ShowLawrence & Cierra
Periscope star Lawrence has leaned on Cierra for support during health scares and dark times, but as Max and Nev dig into her story, they wonder if the romance is too good to be true.
25/01/2018
Full Ep
34:52
S7 • E5Catfish: The TV ShowMary & Adam
The tables have turned as recovering catfish Mary returns to the series, asking Max and Nev to find out if she's the one being tricked this time by her on-and-off internet love Adam.
01/02/2018
Full Ep
31:30
S7 • E6Catfish: The TV ShowZak & Garrett
Zak has a good reason for having two online profiles, but he's afraid that Garrett's disappearances and reluctance to meet are red flags, so he asks Nev and Max to solve the mystery.
08/02/2018
Full Ep
29:08
S7 • E7Catfish: The TV ShowTraves & Candy
Max and Nev are skeptical when mechanic Traves tells them all about his perfect girlfriend, Las Vegas aspiring model Candy Red, and an unexpected informant helps them get to the truth.
15/02/2018
Full Ep
32:58
S7 • E8Catfish: The TV ShowMandy & Jose
Mandy's son Quentin has major doubts about her love Jose, who claims not to have a phone and keeps standing her up, and Nev and Max's investigation leads to an all-too-familiar face.
22/02/2018
Full Ep
32:12
S7 • E9Catfish: The TV ShowInfiniti & Dave
Max and Nev uncover some disturbing evidence when they look into Dave, NYC dancer Infiniti's crush of six months, but there are several more plot twists ahead before all is revealed.
01/03/2018
Full Ep
33:52
S7 • E10Catfish: The TV ShowDylan & Savenia
Dylan wants to believe that kindhearted model Savenia is who she says she is, but Max and Nev's suspicions about her deepen when she requests their help.
08/03/2018
Full Ep
30:33
S7 • E12Catfish: The TV ShowNina & Jon
Webcam model Nina has a lot of generous fans, but her feelings for the mysterious Jon are causing major friction with husband Mike, and she needs Max and Nev's help to make a huge decision.
12/07/2018
Full Ep
31:23
S7 • E13Catfish: The TV ShowAngel & Jordan
Laura fills in for Max and works with Nev to investigate Jordan, the handsome trucker who stole Angel's heart away from her boyfriend Brandon after a chance meeting on a dating app.
19/07/2018
Full Ep
30:49
S7 • E14Catfish: The TV ShowBreana & Josh
Breana and Josh have shared a special connection for 11 long years, but when the inconsistencies start piling up, she asks Nev and Max to find out who he really is and what he's hiding.
26/07/2018
Full Ep
32:10
Full Ep
41:02
S7 • E16Catfish: The TV ShowNae & Brandon
Max and Nev help Ohio teen Nae unmask Brandon, an internet celebrity (with suspiciously few posts) who got a little too defensive when Nae voiced doubts about his identity.
09/08/2018
Full Ep
32:27
S7 • E17Catfish: The TV ShowDerek & Annabelle
Nev and Laura suspect an inside job when they receive an intriguing anonymous message urging them to help Derek, whose rebound dream girl Annabelle isn't exactly who she claims to be.
16/08/2018
Full Ep
33:01
S7 • E18Catfish: The TV ShowNick & Jasmine
The guys are baffled when single dad Nick admits that his online love Jasmine blindfolded him during their sole in-person meeting, and Max makes an announcement.
30/08/2018
Full Ep
35:01
S7 • E20Catfish: The TV ShowRachael & Vance
Model Kamie Crawford joins Nev to help Rachael, a single mom whose decade-long, phone calls-only relationship with the unreliable Vance might be further complicated by his legal troubles.
06/12/2018
Full Ep
32:44
S7 • E27Catfish: The TV ShowNique & Alice
Artistic Nique fell for Alice as they combined their creative talents online, but she needs Nev and Elle King to figure out who Alice really is and how she might fit into her life long-term.
17/01/2019
Full Ep
37:15
S7 • E29Catfish: The TV ShowMathan & Leah
Mathan is desperate to finally meet up with his longtime BFF and confidante Leah, but Nev and Kamie run into a dizzying array of secrets and scandals when they track her down.
13/06/2019
Full Ep
35:23
S7 • E30Catfish: The TV ShowKristina & Faith
Freezing weather isn't the only thing causing a chill between former catfish Kristina and her sorta-fiancée Sami, so she asks Nev and Tallulah to search for her secretive online love Faith.
20/06/2019
Full Ep
28:18
S7 • E30Catfish: The TV ShowTo Catch A Catfish
Feel the thrill of the hunt as hosts Nev and Charlamagne tha God relive the most exciting pursuits, craziest investigative tricks, and greatest lengths Nev and Max have gone to…TO CATCH A CATFISH!
28/12/2017
Full Ep
34:03
S7 • E31Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps it 100: Dear Nev & Max
Nev and Max read and respond to a wide variety of fan emails, answering questions and dishing out advice on topics ranging from love triangles to telepathy.
15/03/2018
