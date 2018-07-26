Catfish: The TV Show
Catfish Keeps it 100: Dear Nev & Max
Season 7 E 31 • 15/03/2018
Nev and Max read and respond to a wide variety of fan emails, answering questions and dishing out advice on topics ranging from love triangles to telepathy.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
30:49
S7 • E14Catfish: The TV ShowBreana & Josh
Breana and Josh have shared a special connection for 11 long years, but when the inconsistencies start piling up, she asks Nev and Max to find out who he really is and what he's hiding.
26/07/2018
Full Ep
32:10
S7 • E15Catfish: The TV ShowChelsea & Charles
Chelsea made a dating profile at her roomie's urging and connected with Charles right away, but Nev and Max wonder why they've had only one short phone call in a year and a half.
02/08/2018
Full Ep
41:02
S7 • E16Catfish: The TV ShowNae & Brandon
Max and Nev help Ohio teen Nae unmask Brandon, an internet celebrity (with suspiciously few posts) who got a little too defensive when Nae voiced doubts about his identity.
09/08/2018
Full Ep
32:27
S7 • E17Catfish: The TV ShowDerek & Annabelle
Nev and Laura suspect an inside job when they receive an intriguing anonymous message urging them to help Derek, whose rebound dream girl Annabelle isn't exactly who she claims to be.
16/08/2018
Full Ep
33:01
S7 • E18Catfish: The TV ShowNick & Jasmine
The guys are baffled when single dad Nick admits that his online love Jasmine blindfolded him during their sole in-person meeting, and Max makes an announcement.
30/08/2018
Full Ep
35:01
S7 • E20Catfish: The TV ShowRachael & Vance
Model Kamie Crawford joins Nev to help Rachael, a single mom whose decade-long, phone calls-only relationship with the unreliable Vance might be further complicated by his legal troubles.
06/12/2018
Full Ep
32:44
S7 • E27Catfish: The TV ShowNique & Alice
Artistic Nique fell for Alice as they combined their creative talents online, but she needs Nev and Elle King to figure out who Alice really is and how she might fit into her life long-term.
17/01/2019
Full Ep
37:15
S7 • E29Catfish: The TV ShowMathan & Leah
Mathan is desperate to finally meet up with his longtime BFF and confidante Leah, but Nev and Kamie run into a dizzying array of secrets and scandals when they track her down.
13/06/2019
Full Ep
35:23
S7 • E30Catfish: The TV ShowKristina & Faith
Freezing weather isn't the only thing causing a chill between former catfish Kristina and her sorta-fiancée Sami, so she asks Nev and Tallulah to search for her secretive online love Faith.
20/06/2019
Full Ep
28:18
S7 • E30Catfish: The TV ShowTo Catch A Catfish
Feel the thrill of the hunt as hosts Nev and Charlamagne tha God relive the most exciting pursuits, craziest investigative tricks, and greatest lengths Nev and Max have gone to…TO CATCH A CATFISH!
28/12/2017
Full Ep
34:03
S7 • E31Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps it 100: Dear Nev & Max
Nev and Max read and respond to a wide variety of fan emails, answering questions and dishing out advice on topics ranging from love triangles to telepathy.
15/03/2018
Full Ep
30:46
S7 • E32Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps It 100: The Young and the Catfished
In this special episode, Nev and Max count down the Top 10 craziest episodes involving teens, and the duo shares mortifying moments from their own teenage years.
05/04/2018
Full Ep
32:38
S7 • E33Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps it 100: Catfish Breaks the Internet Again
Charlamagne Tha God is back to explore even more of the craziest, most tweet-worthy Catfish moments that set the cybersphere on fire.
12/04/2018
Full Ep
30:39
S7 • E34Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps It 100: The Aftershock
Nev and Max count down the most surprising and explosive follow-up meetings in Catfish history.
19/04/2018
Full Ep
30:23
S7 • E35Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps it 100: Top 10 Most Wanted
Nev and Max count down the most heartless catfish from the past six seasons, from con artists to nude-photo collectors.
26/04/2018
Full Ep
33:11
S7 • E36Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps It 100: Charlamagne's Favorite F**king Catfish Moments
From a woman being tormented by her ex's mistress to a psychic talking with a stranger's dead dad, Catfish fan Charlamagne Tha God counts down his favorite moments.
05/05/2018
Full Ep
32:22
S7 • E37Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish Keeps it 100: Creepy Catfish Countdown
Nev and Max look back at the most unsettling moments on Catfish, including a fake cancer patient who was stalking an acquaintance and an actress's obsessive fan.
12/05/2018
Full Ep
32:24
S7 • E41Catfish: The TV ShowTrolls - Missmiarose and Maldiva
Charlamagne Tha God and Raymond Braun help a female gamer and Twitch streamer confront a misogynistic troll who's been harassing her online for years.
19/07/2018
Full Ep
30:38
S7 • E42Catfish: The TV ShowTrolls - Camyonce & Rolling Ray
After Camyonce's Nicki Minaj fan video went viral, he became the target of a relentless troll's homophobic slurs, and now he's ready to confront his harasser.
26/07/2018
Full Ep
29:57
S7 • E43Catfish: The TV ShowTrolls - Ciera & Eskimo Jay
Ciera’s life changed when a troll named “Eskimo Jay” stole her selfies and created an offensive meme that went instantly viral. Hurt, angry and embarrassed, Ciera teams up with Charlamagne and Raymond to confront her aggressor.
02/08/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018