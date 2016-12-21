Geordie Shore
Scott's Up To Something
Season 14 E 9 • 24/05/2017
It’s the Squad’s last days on the piste. After getting swilled by Marnie, Aaron is straight on the pull with wingman Gaz. It’s pure awks between the newbies Abbie and Sarah over Scotty T and things get worse when he tries to crack on with Zahida.
Full Ep
39:08
S13 • E9Geordie ShoreHole In One
Napa. The Geordies reach crisis point. Marty tries to make it up to Chloe but will she forgive him? Is there any way back for Aaron and Marnie after last night’s break up?
21/12/2016
Full Ep
40:30
S13 • E10Geordie ShoreThe Big Decision
Napa beach party. Chloe and Marty get flirty again. Can they really stay just good friends? Kyle gets some big news from Boss Anna. Holly isn’t happy about it and makes a huge decision that will change the family forever.
21/12/2016
Full Ep
38:49
S14 • E1Geordie ShoreNew Workers
Oi Oi! The Geordies are back! Big Boss Anna shocks the Squad when she sends in some fresh new workers to join them. The lads are excited but Sophie and Chloe aren’t so sure and things quickly go west on their first night out.
29/03/2017
Full Ep
37:14
S14 • E2Geordie ShoreBig Decisions
Boss Anna’s plan to find the best new Geordies continues. Aaron and Marty decide to get close to newbies Sarah and Abbie. After her kick-off with Zahida, Chloe gets some big news. And the family is stunned when two more new workers arrive.
05/04/2017
Full Ep
37:17
S14 • E3Geordie ShoreTesting The Newbies
Nathan’s got a plan to test how radge the new workers are. Chloe returns, Marnie and Marty kick off over Aaron and there’s a huge shock when the next newbie arrives. Marty reaches out to Chloe who’s having none of it.
12/04/2017
Full Ep
36:34
S14 • E4Geordie ShoreSam's Smashed
Marnie’s worried she’s sending out mixed signals to Aaron and when another new radgie arrives Chloe is all over him. Could he be the one to help her finally get over Marty?
19/04/2017
Full Ep
37:41
S14 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Newbies Throw A Party
Marnie’s dead excited when the next arrival turns up until Aaron gets stuck in leaving her with a big decision. Marty’s desperate to step it up with Elettra but Chloe has other ideas. Gaz sets the newbies the ultimate test: a house party.
26/04/2017
Full Ep
38:42
S14 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Newbies Get Cut
The house is stunned to discover Marnie’s left after Aaron and Chelsea got together. Elettra and Marty boot off over their hot tub frisk and Chloe pushes Marty to breaking point. Gaz has some brutal news for the new radgies.
03/05/2017
Full Ep
35:18
S14 • E7Geordie ShoreScott Returns
Boss Anna’s sent the squad on the piste to Tignes in the French Alps. Scotty T’s back and immediately gets stuck into the newbies. And when Anna reveals her latest big decision for the new workers Marty is not happy.
10/05/2017
Full Ep
35:28
S14 • E8Geordie ShoreConflicting Feelings
It’s proper awks between the newbies. Scotty T and Abbie get closer and Sarah’s not happy. Zahida goes mental at Marty and Gaz gets his revenge on Sam. Marnie’s back and gets properly mortal with big consequences for Aaron.
17/05/2017
Full Ep
37:37
24/05/2017
Full Ep
37:58
S14 • E10Geordie ShoreAnother Newbie Gets Cut
The Squad head back to the toon and give the newbies their most brutal initiation yet...sucking Chloe's toe!Zahida and Scotty get closer but will they be able to keep it a secret? Boss Anna has big news when she sends another one packing.
31/05/2017
Full Ep
36:29
S14 • E11Geordie ShoreFriends Again
Marty gets mortal and fancies a blast from the past…his ex Sarah. But will Chloe be cool? Boss Anna drops the biggest bomb yet for the newbies and when Zahida tries to clear the air with Sarah and Abbie things quickly go west and it all kicks off!
07/06/2017
Full Ep
37:51
S14 • E12Geordie ShoreWelcome To The Family
The Geordies throw a huge house party for Nathan with an extra special cake. And it’s decision time for Boss Anna as she reveals whether Abbie, Sarah or Zahida joins the Geordie family for good.
14/06/2017
Full Ep
38:29
S15 • E2Geordie ShoreDropping Like Flies
The house wakes up to Chloe and Nathan’s friendship in tatters, but Sophie thinks she has the answer to a happy family and brings in two new pets. The good times turn bad when the Chloe, Nathan and Marty triangle explodes into a fight and ends with someone deciding enough is enough.
06/09/2017
Full Ep
39:00
S15 • E3Geordie ShoreGary's News
Marnie catches up with Aaron as his fight night gets closer. Marty decides it’s time for him and Chloe to be truthful and stay just friends. A night out ends in tears when Scotty’s attentions move from Abbie to Marnie, and the family are over the moon when Gaz returns single and ready to mingle.
13/09/2017
Full Ep
37:54
S15 • E4Geordie ShoreFight Night
It’s Aaron’s fight! Marnie gets emotional. Scott & Marty are nowhere to be seen when it’s time to get back to the Toon. A naked hot tub party, a food fight and some shag pad action- Just another belter night in the Geordie Shore house!
20/09/2017
Full Ep
39:30
S15 • E5Geordie ShoreArrivederci Newcastle
Anna announces that Scotty and Marty won’t be coming back, but there's no time to stay down as Anna wants the gang to head to Rome to show the Italians how to party Geordie style! Gaz and Abbie are getting close, but the arrival of an old friend has Abbie feeling jealous and Gaz facing a choice.
27/09/2017
Full Ep
36:55
S15 • E6Geordie ShoreChloe's Challenge
The Radgies are in Rome and Boss Anna has work for them: Show the Italians how to party Geordie style! Nathan is annoyed with Chloe, Gaz and Abbie get closer and Aaron tells Gaz he wants to give it a go with Marnie... But will she feel the same?
04/10/2017
Full Ep
37:28
S15 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Triple Date
Abbie wakes up feeling in control of her and Gaz. While Nathan and chloe make up the rest of the gang head out to Laser tag where the only thing in Gary’s sights is Abbie. Marnie and Aaron are not on the same page and a slip of the tongue ends up in a massive argument and a trip to A&E.
11/10/2017
Full Ep
38:43
S15 • E8Geordie ShoreHas Gary Met His Match?
Aaron wakes up to his birthday, hung over and in Marnie’s seriously bad books. At Aaron’s party both Gary and Abbie have their eyes on the other people and Marnie gives Aaron a present he won’t forget. The gang sack off work for a day at the pub and someone utters those three little words, “I love you”.
18/10/2017
