Geordie Shore
New Workers
Season 14 E 1 • 29/03/2017
Oi Oi! The Geordies are back! Big Boss Anna shocks the Squad when she sends in some fresh new workers to join them. The lads are excited but Sophie and Chloe aren’t so sure and things quickly go west on their first night out.
S12 • E8Geordie ShoreMore Than Friends
It’s the final episode and the Geordies don’t disappoint. Gary returns and drops a bombshell. New boy Marty cant’ get a stiffy with Chloe. Scott and Chantelle finally ‘make friends’. Holly needs to make an all important decision and there’s a shock exit!
04/05/2016
S13 • E2Geordie ShoreThe G-Bomb
Ibiza. At the boat party, Aaron drops the G-bomb on Marnie and single Gaz is back when he pulls Chantelle. But how will Holly react when she finds out? Chloe’s plan to get Marty ends in pie with Marty legging it out of a caravan window to escape.
02/11/2016
S13 • E3Geordie ShoreBroken Relationships
Maga. Big boss Anna is fuming when the squad finally return from Ibiza. Marnie’s plan to get Aaron’s attention backfires and the couple reach crisis point when Nathan gets involved. Gaz and Holly try to clear the air over the Chantelle kiss.
09/11/2016
S13 • E4Geordie ShoreGary And Sophie's Showdown
Kavos. Chloe gets jealous of Holly and Marty and completely kicks off. Marnie’s upset that Aaron’s gone without even talking. Scott receives some big news and there’s a shock arrival which has huge consequences for Gaz and Chantelle.
16/11/2016
S13 • E5Geordie ShoreHere's Nathan!
Kavos. It’s seriously awks between Sophie, Gaz and Chantelle after their kick off. Aaron finally returns but Marnie isn’t happy. Chantelle and Marty clash over Chloe which leads to Chantelle making a big decision. Nathan takes getting mortal to the next level.
23/11/2016
S13 • E6Geordie ShorePlaying Mind Games
Napa. It's the morning after Chantelle left. Sophie gets some big news from boss Anna, Aaron ends up in an ambulance and Chloe goes all out to get over Marty at the pool party. But when Marty pulls again, things quickly go west.
30/11/2016
S13 • E7Geordie ShoreGaz's True Feelings
Napa. Marty ends up in hospital after the beach party. Boss Anna has some big news for Sophie and Holly’s gutted. Nathan has an unusual plan to help Chloe while Gaz comes to a decision over Charlotte. Aaron’s fuming when Marnie goes in on Marty. .
07/12/2016
S13 • E8Geordie ShoreDoomed Relationships
Ayia Napa. It’s Holly’s birthday and she gets a massive surprise when Kyle shows up. Marty goes in on Chloe and goes too far. Aaron and Marnie’s relationship reaches breaking point.
14/12/2016
S13 • E9Geordie ShoreHole In One
Napa. The Geordies reach crisis point. Marty tries to make it up to Chloe but will she forgive him? Is there any way back for Aaron and Marnie after last night’s break up?
21/12/2016
S13 • E10Geordie ShoreThe Big Decision
Napa beach party. Chloe and Marty get flirty again. Can they really stay just good friends? Kyle gets some big news from Boss Anna. Holly isn’t happy about it and makes a huge decision that will change the family forever.
21/12/2016
S14 • E1Geordie ShoreNew Workers
29/03/2017
S14 • E2Geordie ShoreBig Decisions
Boss Anna’s plan to find the best new Geordies continues. Aaron and Marty decide to get close to newbies Sarah and Abbie. After her kick-off with Zahida, Chloe gets some big news. And the family is stunned when two more new workers arrive.
05/04/2017
S14 • E3Geordie ShoreTesting The Newbies
Nathan’s got a plan to test how radge the new workers are. Chloe returns, Marnie and Marty kick off over Aaron and there’s a huge shock when the next newbie arrives. Marty reaches out to Chloe who’s having none of it.
12/04/2017
S14 • E4Geordie ShoreSam's Smashed
Marnie’s worried she’s sending out mixed signals to Aaron and when another new radgie arrives Chloe is all over him. Could he be the one to help her finally get over Marty?
19/04/2017
S14 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Newbies Throw A Party
Marnie’s dead excited when the next arrival turns up until Aaron gets stuck in leaving her with a big decision. Marty’s desperate to step it up with Elettra but Chloe has other ideas. Gaz sets the newbies the ultimate test: a house party.
26/04/2017
S14 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Newbies Get Cut
The house is stunned to discover Marnie’s left after Aaron and Chelsea got together. Elettra and Marty boot off over their hot tub frisk and Chloe pushes Marty to breaking point. Gaz has some brutal news for the new radgies.
03/05/2017
S14 • E7Geordie ShoreScott Returns
Boss Anna’s sent the squad on the piste to Tignes in the French Alps. Scotty T’s back and immediately gets stuck into the newbies. And when Anna reveals her latest big decision for the new workers Marty is not happy.
10/05/2017
S14 • E8Geordie ShoreConflicting Feelings
It’s proper awks between the newbies. Scotty T and Abbie get closer and Sarah’s not happy. Zahida goes mental at Marty and Gaz gets his revenge on Sam. Marnie’s back and gets properly mortal with big consequences for Aaron.
17/05/2017
S14 • E9Geordie ShoreScott's Up To Something
It’s the Squad’s last days on the piste. After getting swilled by Marnie, Aaron is straight on the pull with wingman Gaz. It’s pure awks between the newbies Abbie and Sarah over Scotty T and things get worse when he tries to crack on with Zahida.
24/05/2017
S14 • E10Geordie ShoreAnother Newbie Gets Cut
The Squad head back to the toon and give the newbies their most brutal initiation yet...sucking Chloe's toe!Zahida and Scotty get closer but will they be able to keep it a secret? Boss Anna has big news when she sends another one packing.
31/05/2017
S14 • E11Geordie ShoreFriends Again
Marty gets mortal and fancies a blast from the past…his ex Sarah. But will Chloe be cool? Boss Anna drops the biggest bomb yet for the newbies and when Zahida tries to clear the air with Sarah and Abbie things quickly go west and it all kicks off!
07/06/2017
