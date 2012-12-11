Teen Mom 2
The Future Is Now
Season 4 E 3 • 04/03/2013
Kailyn and Jo try to work out a fair co-parenting arrangement, Jenelle celebrates completing probation, Chelsea is upset by Adam's change of plans, and Leah makes a painful decision.
S3 • E5Teen Mom 2Second Chances
Leah meets a cute boy, while Chelsea and Adam officially call it quits. Jenelle faces jail time, and Kail and Jordan start having issues.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
40:40
S3 • E6Teen Mom 2A Leap of Faith
Leah and Jeremy make their relationship official, and Chelsea’s friend convinces her to give therapy a try. Jenelle meets a new boy while Kailyn hopes that there is a chance for her to be with Jo instead of Jordan.
18/12/2012
Full Ep
34:32
S3 • E7Teen Mom 2Building Blocks
Corey has second thoughts about the divorce causing Leah to question her new relationship, Chelsea visits a beauty school she wants to attend. Jenelle decides to move in with Josh, Kailyn plans to visit her family in Texas.
25/12/2012
Full Ep
33:10
S3 • E8Teen Mom 2Caught In The Middle
Leah tells Jeremy about her confusion with Corey,Chelsea tries to get back on track with school.Things fall apart with Jenelle because she moved in quickly with Josh.Kailyn goes to Texas and reconnects with her cousin & half sis
08/01/2013
Full Ep
35:25
S3 • E9Teen Mom 2A New Direction
Leah finds a bigger house to move into with Jeremy and Chelsea’s dog goes missing. Jenelle breaks up with Josh, and Kailyn learns her mother Suzi visited Isaac behind her back.
15/01/2013
Full Ep
35:59
S3 • E10Teen Mom 2Half Empty, Half Full
Kailyn goes house hunting, Leah and Corey throw separate birthday parties, Chelsea looks for a new place, and Jenelle and Amber butt heads over their living situation.
22/01/2013
Full Ep
35:43
S3 • E11Teen Mom 2Breakdown
Chelsea feels lonely on Adam's birthday, Jeremy wants to take his relationship with Leah to the next level, Kailyn has a first date with a new guy, and Jace's father contacts Jenelle.
29/01/2013
Full Ep
57:05
S3 • E12Teen Mom 2A Means To An End (90 Mins)
Leah has some big news for Corey, while Chelsea gets ready for beauty school. Jenelle goes through with the paternity test while Kailyn and Jo get into a huge fight over his new girlfriend.
05/02/2013
Full Ep
36:15
S4 • E1Teen Mom 2Under Pressure
Chelsea hopes a reckless moment doesn't come back to haunt her, Kailyn files for a protection order against Jo, Jenelle's fresh start is threatened by a text, and Leah suffers a loss.
18/02/2013
Full Ep
35:46
S4 • E2Teen Mom 2Love Hurts
Kailyn and Jo attend their protection-from-abuse hearing in court, Chelsea starts beauty school, Leah struggles with her feelings for Corey, and Jenelle learns upsetting news about Gary.
25/02/2013
Full Ep
35:22
04/03/2013
Full Ep
36:47
S4 • E4Teen Mom 2Faded Love
Jenelle wants to boost her self-confidence, Kailyn is upset when Jo moves out of state, Chelsea acts to avoid another pregnancy scare, and Leah wonders if she made the right choice.
11/03/2013
Full Ep
34:41
S4 • E5Teen Mom 2So Hard to Say Goodbye
Kailyn asks Javi to move in with her, Chelsea stresses over finding a new place to live, Jenelle gets a surprise while recovering from surgery, and Leah asks Jeremy for a second chance.
18/03/2013
Full Ep
36:18
S4 • E6Teen Mom 2Fall to Pieces
Jenelle tries to show her mom she's ready to take care of Jace on her own, Chelsea moves into her new home, Leah plans her wedding while looking to buy a house, and Kailyn loses her cool.
25/03/2013
Full Ep
35:18
S4 • E7Teen Mom 2For Better or for Worse
Jenelle and Gary's relationship takes a sudden turn, Leah and Jeremy consider moving up their nuptials, Kailyn and Javi talk about their future, and Chelsea is concerned about Adam's texts.
02/04/2013
Full Ep
34:50
S4 • E8Teen Mom 2Don't Be Cruel
Leah asks Corey to pay more child support, Chelsea consults her lawyer about Adam's puzzling request, Jenelle and Gary's relationship takes a dark turn, and Kailyn and Javi visit Las Vegas.
02/04/2013
Full Ep
36:02
S4 • E9Teen Mom 2Sweet Dreams
Kailyn and Javi have reason to celebrate, Jenelle finds comfort in Kieffer, Chelsea takes a leave of absence from beauty school, and Leah weighs asking her dad to walk her down the aisle.
08/04/2013
Full Ep
36:01
S4 • E10Teen Mom 2For Love and Money
Leah and Jeremy's big day arrives, Chelsea celebrates her 21st birthday with friends, Jenelle shares her financial woes with her mom, and Kailyn gets a surprise from Javi and Isaac.
15/04/2013
Full Ep
34:33
S4 • E11Teen Mom 2Hard Knocks
Jenelle's relationship with Kieffer worries her mom, Chelsea celebrates Aubree's birthday, Kailyn tells Jo about her plans with Javi, and Leah looks into Ali's developmental problems.
22/04/2013
Full Ep
56:50
S4 • E12Teen Mom 2The End of the Road
Leah brings Ali to a specialist, Kailyn and Javi marry before he leaves for basic training, Chelsea's first day back to school hits a snag, and Jenelle and her mom tangle over her drug use.
30/04/2013
