Teen Mom 2
Half Empty, Half Full
Season 3 E 10 • 22/01/2013
Kailyn goes house hunting, Leah and Corey throw separate birthday parties, Chelsea looks for a new place, and Jenelle and Amber butt heads over their living situation.
S2 • E13Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew hosts the 4 Teen Moms in the dramatic conclusion of the finale as Chelsea and Leah discuss the challenges they faced in season 2: the new milestones, school struggles, family drama, and the pain of breaking up.
29/02/2012
Full Ep
35:40
S3 • E1Teen Mom 2Walk the Line
Leah copes with the reality of her divorce, Jenelle gets her life together, Kailyn discovers Jo has moved on, and Chelsea gets close to Adam again.
13/11/2012
Full Ep
35:22
S3 • E2Teen Mom 2Keeping Hope Alive
Leah and Corey go to mediation over custody of the girls, while Chelsea and Adam take a big step forward. Jenelle fails a drug test, and Kailyn tries to connect with her estranged mother.
20/11/2012
Full Ep
33:12
S3 • E3Teen Mom 2Things Come to an End
Leah and Corey finalize their divorce, and Chelsea’s dad finds out that Adam is living with her. Jenelle goes against her lawyer’s advice, while Kailyn finds a picture of Jo and his girlfriend online.
27/11/2012
Full Ep
36:32
S3 • E4Teen Mom 2Life Goes On
Leah visits the university to get into a nursing program,Chelsea is invited to Dierks Bentley concert to get her mind off Adam.Jenelle pays the price for her probation,Kailyn takes Jo to court to change their custody agreement.
04/12/2012
Full Ep
34:38
S3 • E5Teen Mom 2Second Chances
Leah meets a cute boy, while Chelsea and Adam officially call it quits. Jenelle faces jail time, and Kail and Jordan start having issues.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
40:40
S3 • E6Teen Mom 2A Leap of Faith
Leah and Jeremy make their relationship official, and Chelsea’s friend convinces her to give therapy a try. Jenelle meets a new boy while Kailyn hopes that there is a chance for her to be with Jo instead of Jordan.
18/12/2012
Full Ep
34:32
S3 • E7Teen Mom 2Building Blocks
Corey has second thoughts about the divorce causing Leah to question her new relationship, Chelsea visits a beauty school she wants to attend. Jenelle decides to move in with Josh, Kailyn plans to visit her family in Texas.
25/12/2012
Full Ep
33:10
S3 • E8Teen Mom 2Caught In The Middle
Leah tells Jeremy about her confusion with Corey,Chelsea tries to get back on track with school.Things fall apart with Jenelle because she moved in quickly with Josh.Kailyn goes to Texas and reconnects with her cousin & half sis
08/01/2013
Full Ep
35:25
S3 • E9Teen Mom 2A New Direction
Leah finds a bigger house to move into with Jeremy and Chelsea’s dog goes missing. Jenelle breaks up with Josh, and Kailyn learns her mother Suzi visited Isaac behind her back.
15/01/2013
Full Ep
35:59
S3 • E10Teen Mom 2Half Empty, Half Full
Kailyn goes house hunting, Leah and Corey throw separate birthday parties, Chelsea looks for a new place, and Jenelle and Amber butt heads over their living situation.
22/01/2013
Full Ep
35:43
S3 • E11Teen Mom 2Breakdown
Chelsea feels lonely on Adam's birthday, Jeremy wants to take his relationship with Leah to the next level, Kailyn has a first date with a new guy, and Jace's father contacts Jenelle.
29/01/2013
Full Ep
57:05
S3 • E12Teen Mom 2A Means To An End (90 Mins)
Leah has some big news for Corey, while Chelsea gets ready for beauty school. Jenelle goes through with the paternity test while Kailyn and Jo get into a huge fight over his new girlfriend.
05/02/2013
Full Ep
36:15
S4 • E1Teen Mom 2Under Pressure
Chelsea hopes a reckless moment doesn't come back to haunt her, Kailyn files for a protection order against Jo, Jenelle's fresh start is threatened by a text, and Leah suffers a loss.
18/02/2013
Full Ep
35:46
S4 • E2Teen Mom 2Love Hurts
Kailyn and Jo attend their protection-from-abuse hearing in court, Chelsea starts beauty school, Leah struggles with her feelings for Corey, and Jenelle learns upsetting news about Gary.
25/02/2013
Full Ep
35:22
S4 • E3Teen Mom 2The Future Is Now
Kailyn and Jo try to work out a fair co-parenting arrangement, Jenelle celebrates completing probation, Chelsea is upset by Adam's change of plans, and Leah makes a painful decision.
04/03/2013
Full Ep
36:47
S4 • E4Teen Mom 2Faded Love
Jenelle wants to boost her self-confidence, Kailyn is upset when Jo moves out of state, Chelsea acts to avoid another pregnancy scare, and Leah wonders if she made the right choice.
11/03/2013
Full Ep
34:41
S4 • E5Teen Mom 2So Hard to Say Goodbye
Kailyn asks Javi to move in with her, Chelsea stresses over finding a new place to live, Jenelle gets a surprise while recovering from surgery, and Leah asks Jeremy for a second chance.
18/03/2013
Full Ep
36:18
S4 • E6Teen Mom 2Fall to Pieces
Jenelle tries to show her mom she's ready to take care of Jace on her own, Chelsea moves into her new home, Leah plans her wedding while looking to buy a house, and Kailyn loses her cool.
25/03/2013
Full Ep
35:18
S4 • E7Teen Mom 2For Better or for Worse
Jenelle and Gary's relationship takes a sudden turn, Leah and Jeremy consider moving up their nuptials, Kailyn and Javi talk about their future, and Chelsea is concerned about Adam's texts.
02/04/2013
