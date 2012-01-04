Teen Mom 2
Keeping Hope Alive
Season 3 E 2 • 20/11/2012
Leah and Corey go to mediation over custody of the girls, while Chelsea and Adam take a big step forward. Jenelle fails a drug test, and Kailyn tries to connect with her estranged mother.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
35:15
S2 • E5Teen Mom 2Home for Christmas
Jenelle and her mom fight on Christmas Day, Leah celebrates the twins' birthday, Chelsea and Aubree shop for toys, and Kailyn sends Jo's mom a heartfelt letter.
04/01/2012
Full Ep
34:52
S2 • E6Teen Mom 2Lean on me
Ali may have a genetic disorder. Jenelle and Kieffer must face court for their breaking and entering charges. Chelsea finds out that her old friend is pregnant. Kailyn gets annoyed when she notices Jo's not around for Issac.
11/01/2012
Full Ep
34:58
S2 • E7Teen Mom 2Breaking Point
Kieffer is upset that Jenelle hung out with an old boyfriend. Leah is relieved that Ali has no major genetic disorder. Adam slips back into his old ways, much to the dismay of Chelsea. Kailyn considers filing for child support.
11/01/2012
Full Ep
34:51
S2 • E8Teen Mom 2Making moves
Jenelle moves in with her friend after fighting with Barb, and Kieffer reenters the picture. Chelsea's relationship with Adam is going downhilll. Ali may still have a genetic problem. Jo confronts Kailyn about child support.
17/01/2012
Full Ep
36:07
S2 • E9Teen Mom 2The beginning of the end
Jenelle fights with both Kieffer and Tori. Chelsea struggles to deal with Adam breaking up with her. Leah is livid when Adam wants to buy a truck instead of moving. Jo appeals Kailyn's child support request.
24/01/2012
Full Ep
33:51
S2 • E10Teen Mom 2Love comes and goes
Kailyn's child support hearing is postponed and Jo meets Jordan for the first time. Jenelle is sentenced to probation. Chelsea struggles to get over Adam. Corey finds out that Leah cheated on him two weeks before their wedding.
31/01/2012
Full Ep
51:48
S2 • E11Teen Mom 2Falling (90 Mins)
Jenelle decides to go to rehab. Chelsea works toward her GED. Leah files for divorce in order to protect her custody rights. Jo visits Issac during the week and Kailyn hooks up with Jordan, even though she's still with Jo.
07/02/2012
Full Ep
34:19
S2 • E12Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew hosts as Janelle and Kailyn reflect on the past year of motherhood - the struggles, triumphs, legal troubles, romantic triangles, and everything that has happened since.
22/02/2012
Full Ep
33:41
S2 • E13Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew hosts the 4 Teen Moms in the dramatic conclusion of the finale as Chelsea and Leah discuss the challenges they faced in season 2: the new milestones, school struggles, family drama, and the pain of breaking up.
29/02/2012
Full Ep
35:40
S3 • E1Teen Mom 2Walk the Line
Leah copes with the reality of her divorce, Jenelle gets her life together, Kailyn discovers Jo has moved on, and Chelsea gets close to Adam again.
13/11/2012
Full Ep
35:22
S3 • E2Teen Mom 2Keeping Hope Alive
Leah and Corey go to mediation over custody of the girls, while Chelsea and Adam take a big step forward. Jenelle fails a drug test, and Kailyn tries to connect with her estranged mother.
20/11/2012
Full Ep
33:12
S3 • E3Teen Mom 2Things Come to an End
Leah and Corey finalize their divorce, and Chelsea’s dad finds out that Adam is living with her. Jenelle goes against her lawyer’s advice, while Kailyn finds a picture of Jo and his girlfriend online.
27/11/2012
Full Ep
36:32
S3 • E4Teen Mom 2Life Goes On
Leah visits the university to get into a nursing program,Chelsea is invited to Dierks Bentley concert to get her mind off Adam.Jenelle pays the price for her probation,Kailyn takes Jo to court to change their custody agreement.
04/12/2012
Full Ep
34:38
S3 • E5Teen Mom 2Second Chances
Leah meets a cute boy, while Chelsea and Adam officially call it quits. Jenelle faces jail time, and Kail and Jordan start having issues.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
40:40
S3 • E6Teen Mom 2A Leap of Faith
Leah and Jeremy make their relationship official, and Chelsea’s friend convinces her to give therapy a try. Jenelle meets a new boy while Kailyn hopes that there is a chance for her to be with Jo instead of Jordan.
18/12/2012
Full Ep
34:32
S3 • E7Teen Mom 2Building Blocks
Corey has second thoughts about the divorce causing Leah to question her new relationship, Chelsea visits a beauty school she wants to attend. Jenelle decides to move in with Josh, Kailyn plans to visit her family in Texas.
25/12/2012
Full Ep
33:10
S3 • E8Teen Mom 2Caught In The Middle
Leah tells Jeremy about her confusion with Corey,Chelsea tries to get back on track with school.Things fall apart with Jenelle because she moved in quickly with Josh.Kailyn goes to Texas and reconnects with her cousin & half sis
08/01/2013
Full Ep
35:25
S3 • E9Teen Mom 2A New Direction
Leah finds a bigger house to move into with Jeremy and Chelsea’s dog goes missing. Jenelle breaks up with Josh, and Kailyn learns her mother Suzi visited Isaac behind her back.
15/01/2013
Full Ep
35:59
S3 • E10Teen Mom 2Half Empty, Half Full
Kailyn goes house hunting, Leah and Corey throw separate birthday parties, Chelsea looks for a new place, and Jenelle and Amber butt heads over their living situation.
22/01/2013
Full Ep
35:43
S3 • E11Teen Mom 2Breakdown
Chelsea feels lonely on Adam's birthday, Jeremy wants to take his relationship with Leah to the next level, Kailyn has a first date with a new guy, and Jace's father contacts Jenelle.
29/01/2013
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018