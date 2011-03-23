Teen Mom 2

The beginning of the end

Season 2 E 9 • 24/01/2012

Jenelle fights with both Kieffer and Tori. Chelsea struggles to deal with Adam breaking up with her. Leah is livid when Adam wants to buy a truck instead of moving. Jo appeals Kailyn's child support request.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
36:25

S1 • E11
Teen Mom 2
One Step Back

Chelsea learns the extent of Adam’s legal issues, things start to fall apart for Jenelle, Leah prepares for her upcoming wedding, and Kailyn balances college with raising Isaac.
23/03/2011
Full Ep
1:01:01

S1 • E12
Teen Mom 2
Judgment Day

Adam storms his way back into Chelsea's life, Leah and Corey exchange vows, Kailyn and Jo work out a custody agreement, and Jenelle has a change of heart after getting arrested.
30/03/2011
Full Ep
34:48

S2 • E1
Teen Mom 2
Best laid plans

Jenelle is back with Kieffer after bailing him out of jail. Leah feels isolated and decides to get a job. Chelsea struggles with whether to give Adam another chance. Kailyn and Jordan take Issac trick or treating.
06/12/2011
Full Ep
35:44

S2 • E2
Teen Mom 2
Curveball

Leah is devastated when she finds out Ali must be sedated for an MRI. Jenelle is living in her car with Kieffer. Chelsea gives Adam another chance but re-tears her ACL. Kailyn can't afford to live on her own.
13/12/2011
Full Ep
34:51

S2 • E3
Teen Mom 2
Intensive care

Kailyn moves out without telling her mom. Jenelle files charges against Kieffer. Chelsea relies on Adam to take care of Aubree while she recovers from surgery. Corey and Leah get emotional during Ali's MRI.
20/12/2011
Full Ep
36:48

S2 • E4
Teen Mom 2
No looking back

Ali's MRI comes back negative to the relief of Leah. Jenelle juggles finding peace with her mom and dealing with Kieffer's domestic charges. Kailyn tries a new form of birth control. Chelsea fends for herself after surgery.
27/12/2011
Full Ep
35:15

S2 • E5
Teen Mom 2
Home for Christmas

Jenelle and her mom fight on Christmas Day, Leah celebrates the twins' birthday, Chelsea and Aubree shop for toys, and Kailyn sends Jo's mom a heartfelt letter.
04/01/2012
Full Ep
34:52

S2 • E6
Teen Mom 2
Lean on me

Ali may have a genetic disorder. Jenelle and Kieffer must face court for their breaking and entering charges. Chelsea finds out that her old friend is pregnant. Kailyn gets annoyed when she notices Jo's not around for Issac.
11/01/2012
Full Ep
34:58

S2 • E7
Teen Mom 2
Breaking Point

Kieffer is upset that Jenelle hung out with an old boyfriend. Leah is relieved that Ali has no major genetic disorder. Adam slips back into his old ways, much to the dismay of Chelsea. Kailyn considers filing for child support.
11/01/2012
Full Ep
34:51

S2 • E8
Teen Mom 2
Making moves

Jenelle moves in with her friend after fighting with Barb, and Kieffer reenters the picture. Chelsea's relationship with Adam is going downhilll. Ali may still have a genetic problem. Jo confronts Kailyn about child support.
17/01/2012
Full Ep
36:07

S2 • E9
Teen Mom 2
The beginning of the end

Jenelle fights with both Kieffer and Tori. Chelsea struggles to deal with Adam breaking up with her. Leah is livid when Adam wants to buy a truck instead of moving. Jo appeals Kailyn's child support request.
24/01/2012
Full Ep
33:51

S2 • E10
Teen Mom 2
Love comes and goes

Kailyn's child support hearing is postponed and Jo meets Jordan for the first time. Jenelle is sentenced to probation. Chelsea struggles to get over Adam. Corey finds out that Leah cheated on him two weeks before their wedding.
31/01/2012
Full Ep
51:48

S2 • E11
Teen Mom 2
Falling (90 Mins)

Jenelle decides to go to rehab. Chelsea works toward her GED. Leah files for divorce in order to protect her custody rights. Jo visits Issac during the week and Kailyn hooks up with Jordan, even though she's still with Jo.
07/02/2012
Full Ep
34:19

S2 • E12
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1

Dr. Drew hosts as Janelle and Kailyn reflect on the past year of motherhood - the struggles, triumphs, legal troubles, romantic triangles, and everything that has happened since.
22/02/2012
Full Ep
33:41

S2 • E13
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2

Dr. Drew hosts the 4 Teen Moms in the dramatic conclusion of the finale as Chelsea and Leah discuss the challenges they faced in season 2: the new milestones, school struggles, family drama, and the pain of breaking up.
29/02/2012
Full Ep
35:40

S3 • E1
Teen Mom 2
Walk the Line

Leah copes with the reality of her divorce, Jenelle gets her life together, Kailyn discovers Jo has moved on, and Chelsea gets close to Adam again.
13/11/2012
Full Ep
35:22

S3 • E2
Teen Mom 2
Keeping Hope Alive

Leah and Corey go to mediation over custody of the girls, while Chelsea and Adam take a big step forward. Jenelle fails a drug test, and Kailyn tries to connect with her estranged mother.
20/11/2012
Full Ep
33:12

S3 • E3
Teen Mom 2
Things Come to an End

Leah and Corey finalize their divorce, and Chelsea’s dad finds out that Adam is living with her. Jenelle goes against her lawyer’s advice, while Kailyn finds a picture of Jo and his girlfriend online.
27/11/2012
Full Ep
36:32

S3 • E4
Teen Mom 2
Life Goes On

Leah visits the university to get into a nursing program,Chelsea is invited to Dierks Bentley concert to get her mind off Adam.Jenelle pays the price for her probation,Kailyn takes Jo to court to change their custody agreement.
04/12/2012
Full Ep
34:38

S3 • E5
Teen Mom 2
Second Chances

Leah meets a cute boy, while Chelsea and Adam officially call it quits. Jenelle faces jail time, and Kail and Jordan start having issues.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
40:40

S3 • E6
Teen Mom 2
A Leap of Faith

Leah and Jeremy make their relationship official, and Chelsea’s friend convinces her to give therapy a try. Jenelle meets a new boy while Kailyn hopes that there is a chance for her to be with Jo instead of Jordan.
18/12/2012
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018