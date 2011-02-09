Teen Mom 2
Intensive care
Season 2 E 3 • 20/12/2011
Kailyn moves out without telling her mom. Jenelle files charges against Kieffer. Chelsea relies on Adam to take care of Aubree while she recovers from surgery. Corey and Leah get emotional during Ali's MRI.
S1 • E5Teen Mom 2Too Much Too Fast
Things get rough between Jenelle and her mother, Leah reconsiders her academic goals, Adam moves in with Chelsea, and Kailyn searches for a new place to stay.
09/02/2011
Full Ep
37:05
S1 • E6Teen Mom 2Taking Sides
Leah worries about Ali's health, Kailyn moves back in with Jo and his family, tensions rise between Adam and Megan, and Jenelle celebrates Jace's first birthday.
16/02/2011
Full Ep
36:59
S1 • E7Teen Mom 2Switching Gears
Kailyn and Jo struggle to get along, Jenelle and Kieffer go job hunting, Chelsea focuses on her schoolwork, and Leah gets unexpected news about Ali.
23/02/2011
Full Ep
36:38
S1 • E8Teen Mom 2Pushing the Limit
Chelsea worries that Adam will cheat again, Jenelle and Kieffer move in with her mother, Kailyn hides a secret relationship from Jo and his family, and Leah prepares for Ali's MRI.
02/03/2011
Full Ep
37:01
S1 • E9Teen Mom 2Slippery Slope
Jenelle and Kieffer take off on a road trip together, Leah gets the results of Ali's MRI, Chelsea and Adam's relationship falls apart, and Kailyn and Jo's drama hits an all-time high.
09/03/2011
Full Ep
39:06
S1 • E10Teen Mom 2Two Steps Forward
Kailyn makes a new start, Leah has second thoughts about her wedding, Chelsea celebrates her birthday, and Jenelle and Kieffer spend time in New Jersey on her mother's dime.
16/03/2011
Full Ep
36:25
S1 • E11Teen Mom 2One Step Back
Chelsea learns the extent of Adam’s legal issues, things start to fall apart for Jenelle, Leah prepares for her upcoming wedding, and Kailyn balances college with raising Isaac.
23/03/2011
Full Ep
1:01:01
S1 • E12Teen Mom 2Judgment Day
Adam storms his way back into Chelsea's life, Leah and Corey exchange vows, Kailyn and Jo work out a custody agreement, and Jenelle has a change of heart after getting arrested.
30/03/2011
Full Ep
34:48
S2 • E1Teen Mom 2Best laid plans
Jenelle is back with Kieffer after bailing him out of jail. Leah feels isolated and decides to get a job. Chelsea struggles with whether to give Adam another chance. Kailyn and Jordan take Issac trick or treating.
06/12/2011
Full Ep
35:44
S2 • E2Teen Mom 2Curveball
Leah is devastated when she finds out Ali must be sedated for an MRI. Jenelle is living in her car with Kieffer. Chelsea gives Adam another chance but re-tears her ACL. Kailyn can't afford to live on her own.
13/12/2011
Full Ep
34:51
Full Ep
36:48
S2 • E4Teen Mom 2No looking back
Ali's MRI comes back negative to the relief of Leah. Jenelle juggles finding peace with her mom and dealing with Kieffer's domestic charges. Kailyn tries a new form of birth control. Chelsea fends for herself after surgery.
27/12/2011
Full Ep
35:15
S2 • E5Teen Mom 2Home for Christmas
Jenelle and her mom fight on Christmas Day, Leah celebrates the twins' birthday, Chelsea and Aubree shop for toys, and Kailyn sends Jo's mom a heartfelt letter.
04/01/2012
Full Ep
34:52
S2 • E6Teen Mom 2Lean on me
Ali may have a genetic disorder. Jenelle and Kieffer must face court for their breaking and entering charges. Chelsea finds out that her old friend is pregnant. Kailyn gets annoyed when she notices Jo's not around for Issac.
11/01/2012
Full Ep
34:58
S2 • E7Teen Mom 2Breaking Point
Kieffer is upset that Jenelle hung out with an old boyfriend. Leah is relieved that Ali has no major genetic disorder. Adam slips back into his old ways, much to the dismay of Chelsea. Kailyn considers filing for child support.
11/01/2012
Full Ep
34:51
S2 • E8Teen Mom 2Making moves
Jenelle moves in with her friend after fighting with Barb, and Kieffer reenters the picture. Chelsea's relationship with Adam is going downhilll. Ali may still have a genetic problem. Jo confronts Kailyn about child support.
17/01/2012
Full Ep
36:07
S2 • E9Teen Mom 2The beginning of the end
Jenelle fights with both Kieffer and Tori. Chelsea struggles to deal with Adam breaking up with her. Leah is livid when Adam wants to buy a truck instead of moving. Jo appeals Kailyn's child support request.
24/01/2012
Full Ep
33:51
S2 • E10Teen Mom 2Love comes and goes
Kailyn's child support hearing is postponed and Jo meets Jordan for the first time. Jenelle is sentenced to probation. Chelsea struggles to get over Adam. Corey finds out that Leah cheated on him two weeks before their wedding.
31/01/2012
Full Ep
51:48
S2 • E11Teen Mom 2Falling (90 Mins)
Jenelle decides to go to rehab. Chelsea works toward her GED. Leah files for divorce in order to protect her custody rights. Jo visits Issac during the week and Kailyn hooks up with Jordan, even though she's still with Jo.
07/02/2012
Full Ep
34:19
S2 • E12Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew hosts as Janelle and Kailyn reflect on the past year of motherhood - the struggles, triumphs, legal troubles, romantic triangles, and everything that has happened since.
22/02/2012
