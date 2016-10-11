Teen Mom OG
Blue Christmas
Season 6 E 19 • 08/05/2017
Amber continues to be frustrated that she doesn’t have Leah as much as she wants, while Ryan’s girlfriend encourages him to communicate more with Maci about Bentley’s schedule. Cate surprises Tyler with a winter getaway.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
32:21
S6 • E9Teen Mom OGThe Tipping Point
Amber worries she’s developed a new addiction to food and consults a doctor about her weight. Farrah decides to open a frozen yogurt shop, while Tyler’s concerned that Catelynn is falling back into her old, bad habits.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
32:02
S6 • E10Teen Mom OGLemons into Lemonade
Amber and Gary get ready for Leah's first day of school, while Catelynn continues to struggle. Ryan takes Bentley for the weekend and the grand opening of Farrah's frozen yogurt store is made all the more interesting when Simon shows up to help.
18/10/2016
Full Ep
32:10
S6 • E11Teen Mom OGSurprise Surprise!
Amber and Matt attempt to put a stop to the tabloid rumors surrounding them, but are sidetracked by a visit from Matt’s troubled son while Farrah deals with an employee at FroCo that’s not living up to her high standards. Tyler and Catelynn celebrate Butch’s first year out of prison, while Taylor and Bentley plan something special for Maci’s birthday.
25/10/2016
Full Ep
32:45
S6 • E12Teen Mom OGThe Ties That Bind
In an attempt to keep Matt’s son sober, Amber and Matt invite him to move in. Farrah visits Derek’s family, but quickly returns home to deal with her next business venture... and her mom. Catelynn and Tyler attempt to celebrate their first year of marriage, but are worried that they may not see Carly this year; and Maci celebrates at her bridal shower while Ryan tries to apologize to his dad.
08/11/2016
Full Ep
32:15
S6 • E13Teen Mom OGGinger’s Last Binger
Farrah and her mother uncover old family wounds. Matt is offered the opportunity to write a book. Maci and Taylor head to Las Vegas to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties. And Cate considers buying a horse to help with her anxiety.
15/11/2016
Full Ep
31:42
S6 • E14Teen Mom OGCray Gardens
Gary reluctantly asks Amber for help with Leah when Kristina has a family emergency. Maci gets to know Ryan’s new girlfriend better, while Catelynn and Tyler discover they’re still not ready to move into their new home.
21/11/2016
Full Ep
32:26
S6 • E15Teen Mom OGI Do!
Amber undergoes plastic surgery in an attempt to relieve her depression and negative self image issues, while Farrah and her mom try to reconcile their differences after an awkward encounter with Debra’s boyfriend.
29/11/2016
Full Ep
33:42
S6 • E16Teen Mom OGA Fresh Start
Maci and Ryan try to coordinate trick or treating with Bentley. Amber is excited about her new business venture, but is let down when Gary doesn’t let Leah stay with her on a school night.
18/04/2017
Full Ep
30:58
S6 • E17Teen Mom OGHello Again World!
Tyler’s less optimistic than usual when his dad is once again released from prison. Farrah and Simon consider the status of their relationship. Maci throws Bentley a birthday party.
25/04/2017
Full Ep
31:40
S6 • E18Teen Mom OGLil’ Starburst
Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Nova’s birthday and consider having another baby, while Farrah makes a big decision about her and Sophia’s future. Amber works with Gary to throw Leah a birthday party.
02/05/2017
Full Ep
32:32
S6 • E19Teen Mom OGBlue Christmas
Amber continues to be frustrated that she doesn’t have Leah as much as she wants, while Ryan’s girlfriend encourages him to communicate more with Maci about Bentley’s schedule. Cate surprises Tyler with a winter getaway.
08/05/2017
Full Ep
31:00
S6 • E20Teen Mom OGLet’s Try To Get Along
Maci confides in Ryan’s fiance Mackenzie about her co-parenting issues while Amber plans a fashion show to promote her online boutique. Catelynn and Tyler come to terms with their different parenting styles.
09/05/2017
Full Ep
33:01
S6 • E21Teen Mom OGThe Forever Knot
Tyler decides to be more optimistic about Butch’s recovery while Farrah questions her mom’s relationship with her fiance. Ryan’s family finds out that Maci doesn’t want Bentley going over to Jen and Larry’s house and Amber has doubts about marrying Matt.
16/05/2017
Full Ep
32:10
S6 • E22Teen Mom OGViva Las Vegas
Maci is worried about Ryan’s extracurricular activities while Catelynn and Tyler start an online children’s boutique. Farrah works on her relationship with her mom through hypnotherapy while Amber and Matt almost elope in Vegas.
23/05/2017
Full Ep
30:48
S6 • E23Teen Mom OGMaking Waves
Amber, Maci, Catelynn and their significant others travel to Puerto Rico and Maci struggles with wanting to help Ryan overcome his issues. Farrah is invited to speak about her three businesses at SXSW.
30/05/2017
Full Ep
32:20
S6 • E24Teen Mom OGLove in La La Land
Maci and Taylor work on their marriage in counseling while Farrah goes on a date with Asaf whom she picked on the aftershow. Gary asks Amber to help him surprise Leah with a new house.
06/06/2017
Full Ep
32:13
S6 • E25Teen Mom OGFriday the Thirteenth
Catelynn and Tyler sign Nova up for daycare while Maci throws a surprise birthday party for Taylor. Simon gets hypnotized to get over Farrah while Amber and Matt lock their wedding venue. The girls travel to New York.
13/06/2017
Full Ep
29:54
S6 • E26Teen Mom OGWe Are Family
Amber celebrates Easter with Gary but then is disappointed when another cheating scandal comes out about Matt. Catelynn and Tyler find their dream home while Farrah makes an effort to get to know her mom’s fiance.
20/06/2017
Full Ep
49:10
S6 • E27Teen Mom OGTruth be Told
While on a family vacation in Key West, Farrah and her mom’s fiance David argue over their lack of respect for each other. Catelynn and Tyler’s offer on their dream home is accepted. Maci tries to confront Ryan.
27/06/2017
Full Ep
28:07
S6 • E28Teen Mom OGSeason 6 Catch Up Special
Look back at the past 7 years of the original Teen Moms, from new loves and cute kids to break-ups and mama drama, as well as exclusive sneak peeks at the upcoming season.
16/08/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018