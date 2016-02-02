S6 • E12 Teen Mom OG The Ties That Bind

In an attempt to keep Matt’s son sober, Amber and Matt invite him to move in. Farrah visits Derek’s family, but quickly returns home to deal with her next business venture... and her mom. Catelynn and Tyler attempt to celebrate their first year of marriage, but are worried that they may not see Carly this year; and Maci celebrates at her bridal shower while Ryan tries to apologize to his dad.