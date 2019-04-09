Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
Lindsay Steps In
Season 1 E 4 • 30/01/2019
Lindsay and Panos must intervene when a night out for the VIP hosts ends with an altercation, and Alex's sexual frustration could lead to trouble back home.
More
Watching
Full Ep
17:33
S1 • E14Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubAfter Show
Lindsay sits down with Jonathan Bennett to discuss her first reaction to the VIP hosts, play a game of Fact or Fiction and Hired or Fired, and answer questions from fans.
09/04/2019
Full Ep
37:40
S1 • E1Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss
Lindsay Lohan expands her namesake empire in Mykonos with the launch of Lohan Beach House, handpicking a team of nightlife professionals from the hottest clubs in the US for the summer season.
08/01/2019
Full Ep
32:59
S1 • E2Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubWhat Are Your Intentions
Disappointed in the performance of the team's first work day, Lindsay calls a meeting to question the group's intentions, leading Aristotle to voice concerns about Brent's offensive antics to Panos.
15/01/2019
Full Ep
37:09
S1 • E3Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLohan Rules
The VIP hosts welcome Alesso to Lohan Beach House, Brent tries to win Sara back, and the arrival of a new ambassador shakes up the house.
23/01/2019
Full Ep
35:57
S1 • E4Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay Steps In
Lindsay and Panos must intervene when a night out for the VIP hosts ends with an altercation, and Alex's sexual frustration could lead to trouble back home.
30/01/2019
Full Ep
34:48
S1 • E5Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay’s Choice
Lindsay makes a decision about Jonitta and Gabi's altercation, an argument erupts over an ambassador's cleaning habits, and the arrival of two new VIP hosts causes friction.
05/02/2019
Full Ep
35:26
S1 • E6Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubCrossing Lindsay
Alex takes time off to visit his family, and when the VIP hosts are tasked with going out to promote the beach club, Lindsay is furious when she finds them partying instead.
12/02/2019
