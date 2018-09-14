Teen Mom UK
Tearful Breakthrough
Season 5 E 7 • 01/01/2023
Charlie struggles to accept Shannon's pregnancy, while Megan can't step away from Dylan. Ste stays over at Amber's and Chloe and Jordan make a tearful breakthrough. (S5, ep7)
S4 • E1Teen Mom UKEnd Of An Era
Emotions run high for Amber, Chloe has a Mother's Day from hell, Sassi and Darren try and repair their relationship while Dylan's friendship with another girl has tipped Megan over the edge.
14/09/2018
Full Ep
36:04
S4 • E2Teen Mom UKSeeing Red
Sassi attends an anger management course. Ste hits a low point as he upsets both Amber and Kirsty. Shannon decides to rekindle an old romance and Chloe and Jordan welcome a new addition.
18/09/2018
Full Ep
37:34
S4 • E3Teen Mom UKPuppy Love
Sassi tries to stay calm on a romantic getaway. Amber gives Ste the cold shoulder. Sleep-deprived Chloe questions if getting a puppy was a good idea. Shannon resits her GCSEs. (S4, ep3)
22/09/2018
Full Ep
37:08
S4 • E4Teen Mom UKThis Girl Can
Sassi is a woman on a mission as she starts her new job. Shannon heads to the seaside where Charlie's wandering eye threatens to derail their family holiday. Ste lays his heart on the line.
25/09/2018
Full Ep
39:10
S4 • E5Teen Mom UKA New Normal
Sassi moves into her dream home with Darren, Amber meets a new man, Chloe and Jordan try to freshen up their relationship, while a stressed out Shannon is desperate for time on her own.
28/09/2018
Full Ep
37:46
S4 • E6Teen Mom UKDaddy Day Care
Shannon and Charlie come to blows in Spain while Amber's flying high in Benidorm. Sassi is missing home, and Chloe's relationship reaches breaking point. (S4, ep6)
02/10/2018
Full Ep
37:12
S4 • E7Teen Mom UKLeap Of Faith
Jordan gives Chloe the birthday surprise of her life! Shannon and Charlie decide to split. Sassi connects to her faith and gets a lot off her chest. Amber's birthday ends in tears.
05/10/2018
Full Ep
34:24
S4 • E8Teen Mom UKShock And Surprise
Jordan whisks Chloe away to Paris for a big portion of romance and snails! Shannon thinks she might be pregnant. It's a big day for Sassi, and Amber comes to a decision about Ste.
09/10/2018
Full Ep
39:13
S5 • E8Teen Mom UKFighting Talk
In the season 5 finale, Amber steps into the ring. Chloe and Jordan fight for their relationship, while the gloves come off for Sassi and Darren as they unite for Zena'ya's birthday. (S5, ep8)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:39
S5Teen Mom UKTeen Mom UK AUS #505
Emotions run high for Megan as Dylan goes AWOL. Sassi gets some big news. Amber throws an engagement party to remember. And it's super-sad times for Chloe as Jordan gets a diagnosis. (S5, ep5)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
40:11
Full Ep
38:59
S5 • E6Teen Mom UKTime Out
Shannon has some exciting news but Charlie isn't happy. Sassi sits Darren down and demands answers. Amber and Ste are at breaking point and Megan tries to talk some sense into Dylan. (S5, ep6)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
25:11
S5 • E1Teen Mom UKStarting Over
Megan returns and swallows her pride by going on a day out with Dylan and his new girlfriend. Sassi and Darren split. Shannon gets her GCSE results. Chloe lands a job where Jordan works. (S5, ep1)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:44
S5 • E2Teen Mom UKLove and Loss
Amber comes clean to Ste about her new man. Jordan's behaviour goes from bad to worse. Shannon snoops through Charlie's phone. Devastating news brings Dylan and Megan together. (S5, ep2)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:44
S5 • E3Teen Mom UKNew Experiences
Mia makes a surprise return to Teen Mom UK! Chloe rebels, Sassi struggles back at home and Megan faces her feelings. Shannon and Charlie go house-hunting while Amber sleeps on the streets. (S5, ep3)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:35
S5 • E4Teen Mom UKSun, Sea, Tears and Fears
Amber jets off on holiday, it's even more bad news for Sassi as she loses her job. Shannon hits a wall and Megan feels lonelier than ever. Chloe forces Jordan to be romantic. (S5, ep4)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
38:24
S6 • E3Teen Mom UKStanding Strong
Amber and Ste's weekend away doesn't go to plan. Chloe lets rip about Jordan's lads holiday. Megan regrets rejecting a thoughtful gesture from Dylan's girlfriend. Shannon stands her ground. (S6, ep3)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
40:16
S6 • E1Teen Mom UKAll Change
Amber has a proposal for Ste. Chloe dreams of a big house while single Sassi is missing Darren. Shannon and Charlie are left speechless at their gender reveal party. (S6, ep1)
28/07/2019
Full Ep
38:22
S6 • E2Teen Mom UKStress and Strain
Surprise for Chloe as Jordan tells her he isn't sure he wants to be with her. Megan organises a party and learns you can't please everyone. Amber feels overwhelmed. Sassi feels the love. (S6, ep2)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
33:46
S6 • E5Teen Mom UKKick Start Carers
Sassi launches 'Sassi's Salon'. Chloe decides she wants to be a midwife but Jordan has doubts. Megan finds out a secret about Dylan. Shannon lets her insecurities get the better of her. (S6, ep5)
01/01/2023
