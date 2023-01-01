Teen Mom UK
Follow the lives of young British moms as they balance the demands of motherhood while entering adulthood.
Fighting TalkIn the season 5 finale, Amber steps into the ring. Chloe and Jordan fight for their relationship, while the gloves come off for Sassi and Darren as they unite for Zena'ya's birthday. (S5, ep8)01/01/2023
Teen Mom UK AUS #505Emotions run high for Megan as Dylan goes AWOL. Sassi gets some big news. Amber throws an engagement party to remember. And it's super-sad times for Chloe as Jordan gets a diagnosis. (S5, ep5)01/01/2023
Tearful BreakthroughCharlie struggles to accept Shannon's pregnancy, while Megan can't step away from Dylan. Ste stays over at Amber's and Chloe and Jordan make a tearful breakthrough. (S5, ep7)01/01/2023
Time OutShannon has some exciting news but Charlie isn't happy. Sassi sits Darren down and demands answers. Amber and Ste are at breaking point and Megan tries to talk some sense into Dylan. (S5, ep6)01/01/2023
Starting OverMegan returns and swallows her pride by going on a day out with Dylan and his new girlfriend. Sassi and Darren split. Shannon gets her GCSE results. Chloe lands a job where Jordan works. (S5, ep1)01/01/2023
Love and LossAmber comes clean to Ste about her new man. Jordan's behaviour goes from bad to worse. Shannon snoops through Charlie's phone. Devastating news brings Dylan and Megan together. (S5, ep2)01/01/2023
New ExperiencesMia makes a surprise return to Teen Mom UK! Chloe rebels, Sassi struggles back at home and Megan faces her feelings. Shannon and Charlie go house-hunting while Amber sleeps on the streets. (S5, ep3)01/01/2023
Sun, Sea, Tears and FearsAmber jets off on holiday, it's even more bad news for Sassi as she loses her job. Shannon hits a wall and Megan feels lonelier than ever. Chloe forces Jordan to be romantic. (S5, ep4)01/01/2023
About Teen Mom UK Season 5
Teen Mom UK is back with an explosive fifth series. Watch as our 5 feisty mums juggle their relationships, babies and careers while facing more than their fair share of drama, love and loss.