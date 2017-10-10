Teen Mom UK
Follow the lives of young British moms as they balance the demands of motherhood while entering adulthood.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 33:23
S2 • E1
A New ArrivalBrand new Teen Mom UK is back where Chloe, Mia, Megan and Amber are joined by a sassy newcomer. Get ready for tears, tantrums and true love with our tenacious Brit teen girls.10/10/2017
- 38:17
S2 • E2
Relationship WoesNew Mum Sassi chooses a surprising new career, Chloe clashes with her Mum, Mia and Megan have relationship misery and for Amber, love is in the air.17/10/2017
- 37:40
S2 • E3
Be My ValentineAmber, Chloe and Mia have very different Valentine’s Day experiences, Megan has her baby shower and Sassi and Darren reach breaking point. It must be another all new episode of Teen Mom UK.24/10/2017
- 35:01
S2 • E4
Home Sweet HomeIt’s never a quiet life for our Teen Moms. Sassi plasters over the cracks, Megan prepares for her big day, Amber’s love life is in taters, Chloe buys a house and the all new Mia is here!31/10/2017
- 38:11
S2 • E5
Labour And LoveMore tears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Megan has a baby, Amber has a meltdown and romance is in air for Mia. Sassi celebrates her 1st Mother’s day and Chloe tackles her weight.07/11/2017
- 38:34
S2 • E6
Lads TripMegan welcomes a new addition to the family… a horse! Chloe heads to the gym while Jordan heads to Amsterdam. Fireworks for Amber and Ste, Sassi plans a Christening and Mia bites back.14/11/2017
- 37:17
S2 • E7
Making MemoriesSassi almost misses her own Christening, Amber helps Ste celebrate his big day, Chloe remembers what it’s like being a teenager, Megan makes a decision and Mia is left feeling frustrated.07/09/2017
- 37:44
S2 • E8
Now Or NeverA bombshell of a finale. It's make or break for Megan and Dylan and you’ll never guess who are going on a date! As Sassi boards a plane, Mia jumps out of one. Chloe treats herself big time.14/09/2017
About
Teenage moms in the U.K. navigate the pressures of young motherhood while facing the ups and downs of friendship, dating, family life and the journey to adulthood.