Teen Mom UK
Follow the lives of young British moms as they balance the demands of motherhood while entering adulthood.
- 33:26
S4 • E1
End Of An EraEmotions run high for Amber, Chloe has a Mother's Day from hell, Sassi and Darren try and repair their relationship while Dylan's friendship with another girl has tipped Megan over the edge.14/09/2018
- 36:04
S4 • E2
Seeing RedSassi attends an anger management course. Ste hits a low point as he upsets both Amber and Kirsty. Shannon decides to rekindle an old romance and Chloe and Jordan welcome a new addition.18/09/2018
- 37:34
S4 • E3
Puppy LoveSassi tries to stay calm on a romantic getaway. Amber gives Ste the cold shoulder. Sleep-deprived Chloe questions if getting a puppy was a good idea. Shannon resits her GCSEs.22/09/2018
- 37:08
S4 • E4
This Girl CanSassi is a woman on a mission as she starts her new job. Shannon heads to the seaside where Charlie's wandering eye threatens to derail their family holiday. Ste lays his heart on the line.25/09/2018
- 39:10
S4 • E5
A New NormalSassi moves into her dream home with Darren, Amber meets a new man, Chloe and Jordan try to freshen up their relationship, while a stressed out Shannon is desperate for time on her own.28/09/2018
- 37:46
S4 • E6
Daddy Day CareShannon and Charlie come to blows in Spain while Amber's flying high in Benidorm. Sassi is missing home, and Chloe's relationship reaches breaking point. (S4, ep6)02/10/2018
- 37:12
S4 • E7
Leap Of FaithJordan gives Chloe the birthday surprise of her life! Shannon and Charlie decide to split. Sassi connects to her faith and gets a lot off her chest. Amber's birthday ends in tears.05/10/2018
- 34:24
S4 • E8
Shock And SurpriseJordan whisks Chloe away to Paris for a big portion of romance and snails! Shannon thinks she might be pregnant. It's a big day for Sassi, and Amber comes to a decision about Ste.09/10/2018
About Teen Mom UK Season 4
Smash hit Teen Mom UK is back with a bang for a fourth series. Watch as our motivated mums make having careers, crying babies and catastrophes of the heart look easy