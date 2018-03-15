Teen Mom UK
Follow the lives of young British moms as they balance the demands of motherhood while entering adulthood.
- 32:02
S3 • E1
Make Or BreakWelcome to the world Teen Mom UK series 3. Join our favourite five feisty Brit teen mums for access all areas into their worlds of toddlers, tiffs, tapas and tough love! (S3, ep1)15/03/2018
- 36:31
S3 • E2
The Ex FactorFireworks tonight as Amber decides she loves Ste, Erin stays the night at Manley's, Sassi hates single life, Megan tries to fix her family feud and Chloe and Jordan argue about nursery. (S3, ep2)22/03/2018
- 37:23
S3 • E3
Enough Is EnoughIt's all kicking off as Chloe loses it with Jordan, Sassi breaks down over Darren, Amber's confession backfires, Megan's in a bad place and Mia has something to say to Manley's mum. (S3, ep3)29/03/2018
- 38:07
S3 • E4
Emotions And ExplosionsExpect fireworks as Sassi sparkles on the catwalk, Amber tries to dazzle Ste, Megan's lost her spark, Mia launches her single life and Chloe gives Jordan a rocket! (S3, ep4)05/04/2018
- 38:28
S3 • E5
New DirectionIt's tears, fears and changing gears! Sassi drives her mum to distraction, Chloe's dream home gives her nightmares, Megan and Mia go it alone and Amber and Ste get cosy. (S3, ep5)12/04/2018
- 37:14
S3 • E6
Happy Ever AfterBig changes all round. A new home for Chloe and Jordan, new love interests for Mia and Sassi, a change of plans for Megan, and Amber awaits some life changing news. (S3, ep6)19/04/2018
- 35:56
S3 • E7
Let's PartyIt's paaarty time! Sassi plans a big birthday bash, Chloe pays the price of partying, the party's over for Mia and Amber and Megan's family get together, but they're not in the party mood... (S3, ep7)26/04/2018
- 37:21
S3 • E8
Stand By Your ManSeason finale. Chloe and Jordan throw their first party, Mia and Amber make a fresh start, Megan suspects Dylan is hiding something and Sassi goes all out to win back her man! (S3, ep8)03/05/2018
About Teen Mom UK Season 3
Hot on the heels of the US TV hit 'Teen Mom' comes the much anticipated Teen Mom UK, an access-all-areas documentary series following the highs, lows, lives and loves of five feisty Brit girls.