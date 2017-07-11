Teen Mom UK
Follow the lives of young British moms as they balance the demands of motherhood while entering adulthood.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 34:47
S1 • E1
Meet The Mums!Hot on the heels of the US TV hit Teen Mom comes the much anticipated Teen Mom UK, an access all areas documentary series following the highs, lows, lives and loves of five feisty Brit girls.11/07/2017
- 32:23
S1 • E2
Decisions DecisionsTears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Mia has a baby; Megan makes a decision and Amber rows with Ste over the christening. Naomi has a showdown and Chloe’s worried about her weight.11/07/2017
- 28:22
S1 • E3
Horses For CoursesAmber goes dating, Mia struggles with night feeds, Chloe takes Marley to modelling, Dylan buys Megan a horse and love is on the rocks for Naomi and Raphael.18/07/2017
- 30:49
S1 • E4
Trouble And ParadiseChloe turns 18 but rows with Jordan her big night out. Megan and Dylan go to Spain to put their troubles behind them. Mia confronts Maggie, Naomi quizzes Raphael, and Amber and Ste host Brooklyn's Christening but there are tears...18/07/2017
- 33:02
S1 • E5
Outfits, Arguments And UltimatumsChloe and Jordan go to Spain - but love stays at home. Amber rows with Ste, Mia spends Father’s Day in a huff, Dylan hates Megan’s 18th birthday outfit and Naomi gives Raphael an ultimatum.25/07/2017
- 30:23
S1 • E6
It's All OverMia has a face-off with Erin while Amber and Ste try counselling. Chloe and Jordan take a break, Naomi dumps Raphael and Megan and Dylan’s engagement party ends in tears.25/07/2017
- 30:15
S1 • E7
The Future's BrightMegan wants a new baby, Mia has her first night out since Marliya was born and Chloe takes Jordan back. Naomi's mad when an unexpected guest shows up at Kya's party and Amber plans her future.15/12/2016
- 31:52
S1 • E8
New BeginningsMegan drops a baby bombshell on Dylan, Naomi moves on from Raphael and meets a new man, Chloe and Jordan go house hunting, Mia sets her mind on marriage and Ste tells Amber he's found love...22/12/2016
About
Teenage moms in the U.K. navigate the pressures of young motherhood while facing the ups and downs of friendship, dating, family life and the journey to adulthood.