Teen Mom UK
Outfits, Arguments And Ultimatums
Season 1 E 5 • 25/07/2017
Chloe and Jordan go to Spain - but love stays at home. Amber rows with Ste, Mia spends Father’s Day in a huff, Dylan hates Megan’s 18th birthday outfit and Naomi gives Raphael an ultimatum.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
34:47
S1 • E1Teen Mom UKMeet The Mums!
Hot on the heels of the US TV hit Teen Mom comes the much anticipated Teen Mom UK, an access all areas documentary series following the highs, lows, lives and loves of five feisty Brit girls.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
32:23
S1 • E2Teen Mom UKDecisions Decisions
Tears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Mia has a baby; Megan makes a decision and Amber rows with Ste over the christening. Naomi has a showdown and Chloe’s worried about her weight.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
28:22
S1 • E3Teen Mom UKHorses For Courses
Amber goes dating, Mia struggles with night feeds, Chloe takes Marley to modelling, Dylan buys Megan a horse and love is on the rocks for Naomi and Raphael.
18/07/2017
Full Ep
30:49
S1 • E4Teen Mom UKTrouble And Paradise
Chloe turns 18 but rows with Jordan her big night out. Megan and Dylan go to Spain to put their troubles behind them. Mia confronts Maggie, Naomi quizzes Raphael, and Amber and Ste host Brooklyn's Christening but there are tears...
18/07/2017
Full Ep
33:02
S1 • E5Teen Mom UKOutfits, Arguments And Ultimatums
Chloe and Jordan go to Spain - but love stays at home. Amber rows with Ste, Mia spends Father’s Day in a huff, Dylan hates Megan’s 18th birthday outfit and Naomi gives Raphael an ultimatum.
25/07/2017
Full Ep
30:23
S1 • E6Teen Mom UKIt's All Over
Mia has a face-off with Erin while Amber and Ste try counselling. Chloe and Jordan take a break, Naomi dumps Raphael and Megan and Dylan’s engagement party ends in tears.
25/07/2017
Full Ep
30:15
S1 • E7Teen Mom UKThe Future's Bright
Megan wants a new baby, Mia has her first night out since Marliya was born and Chloe takes Jordan back. Naomi's mad when an unexpected guest shows up at Kya's party and Amber plans her future.
15/12/2016
Full Ep
31:52
S1 • E8Teen Mom UKNew Beginnings
Megan drops a baby bombshell on Dylan, Naomi moves on from Raphael and meets a new man, Chloe and Jordan go house hunting, Mia sets her mind on marriage and Ste tells Amber he's found love...
22/12/2016
Full Ep
33:23
S2 • E1Teen Mom UKA New Arrival
Brand new Teen Mom UK is back where Chloe, Mia, Megan and Amber are joined by a sassy newcomer. Get ready for tears, tantrums and true love with our tenacious Brit teen girls.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
38:17
S2 • E2Teen Mom UKRelationship Woes
New Mum Sassi chooses a surprising new career, Chloe clashes with her Mum, Mia and Megan have relationship misery and for Amber, love is in the air.
17/10/2017
Full Ep
37:40
S2 • E3Teen Mom UKBe My Valentine
Amber, Chloe and Mia have very different Valentine’s Day experiences, Megan has her baby shower and Sassi and Darren reach breaking point. It must be another all new episode of Teen Mom UK.
24/10/2017
Full Ep
35:01
S2 • E4Teen Mom UKHome Sweet Home
It’s never a quiet life for our Teen Moms. Sassi plasters over the cracks, Megan prepares for her big day, Amber’s love life is in taters, Chloe buys a house and the all new Mia is here!
31/10/2017
Full Ep
38:11
S2 • E5Teen Mom UKLabour And Love
More tears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Megan has a baby, Amber has a meltdown and romance is in air for Mia. Sassi celebrates her 1st Mother’s day and Chloe tackles her weight.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
38:34
S2 • E6Teen Mom UKLads Trip
Megan welcomes a new addition to the family… a horse! Chloe heads to the gym while Jordan heads to Amsterdam. Fireworks for Amber and Ste, Sassi plans a Christening and Mia bites back.
14/11/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018