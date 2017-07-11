Teen Mom UK

Trouble And Paradise

Season 1 E 4 • 18/07/2017

Chloe turns 18 but rows with Jordan her big night out. Megan and Dylan go to Spain to put their troubles behind them. Mia confronts Maggie, Naomi quizzes Raphael, and Amber and Ste host Brooklyn's Christening but there are tears​...

Full Ep
34:47

S1 • E1
Teen Mom UK
Meet The Mums!

Hot on the heels of the US TV hit Teen Mom comes the much anticipated Teen Mom UK, an access all areas documentary series following the highs, lows, lives and loves of five feisty Brit girls.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
32:23

S1 • E2
Teen Mom UK
Decisions Decisions

Tears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Mia has a baby; Megan makes a decision and Amber rows with Ste over the christening. Naomi has a showdown and Chloe’s worried about her weight​.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
28:22

S1 • E3
Teen Mom UK
Horses For Courses

Amber goes dating, Mia struggles with night feeds, Chloe takes Marley to modelling, Dylan buys Megan a horse and love is on the rocks for Naomi and Raphael.​
18/07/2017
Full Ep
33:02

S1 • E5
Teen Mom UK
Outfits, Arguments And Ultimatums

Chloe and Jordan go to Spain - but love stays at home. Amber rows with Ste, Mia spends Father’s Day in a huff, Dylan hates Megan’s 18th birthday outfit and Naomi gives Raphael an ultimatum.​
25/07/2017
Full Ep
30:23

S1 • E6
Teen Mom UK
It's All Over

Mia has a face-off with Erin while Amber and Ste try counselling. Chloe and Jordan take a break, Naomi dumps Raphael and Megan and Dylan’s engagement party ends in tears.​
25/07/2017
Full Ep
30:15

S1 • E7
Teen Mom UK
The Future's Bright

Megan wants a new baby, Mia has her first night out since Marliya was born and Chloe takes Jordan back. Naomi's mad when an unexpected guest shows up at Kya's party and Amber plans her future.
15/12/2016
Full Ep
31:52

S1 • E8
Teen Mom UK
New Beginnings

Megan drops a baby bombshell on Dylan, Naomi moves on from Raphael and meets a new man, Chloe and Jordan go house hunting, Mia sets her mind on marriage and Ste tells Amber he's found love...
22/12/2016
Full Ep
33:23

S2 • E1
Teen Mom UK
A New Arrival

​Brand new Teen Mom UK is back where Chloe, Mia, Megan and Amber are joined by a sassy newcomer. Get ready for tears, tantrums and true love with our tenacious Brit teen girls​.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
38:17

S2 • E2
Teen Mom UK
Relationship Woes

New Mum Sassi chooses a surprising new career, Chloe clashes with her Mum, Mia and Megan have relationship misery and for Amber, love is in the air.​
17/10/2017
Full Ep
37:40

S2 • E3
Teen Mom UK
Be My Valentine

Amber, Chloe and Mia have very different Valentine’s Day experiences, Megan has her baby shower and Sassi and Darren reach breaking point. It must be another all new episode of Teen Mom UK.​
24/10/2017
Full Ep
35:01

S2 • E4
Teen Mom UK
Home Sweet Home

It’s never a quiet life for our Teen Moms. Sassi plasters over the cracks, Megan prepares for her big day, Amber’s love life is in taters, Chloe buys a house and the all new Mia is here!
31/10/2017
Full Ep
38:11

S2 • E5
Teen Mom UK
Labour And Love

More tears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Megan has a baby, Amber has a meltdown and romance is in air for Mia. Sassi celebrates her 1st Mother’s day and Chloe tackles her weight.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
38:34

S2 • E6
Teen Mom UK
Lads Trip

​Megan welcomes a new addition to the family… a horse! Chloe heads to the gym while Jordan heads to Amsterdam. Fireworks for Amber and Ste, Sassi plans a Christening and Mia bites back.
14/11/2017
