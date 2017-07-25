Teen Mom UK
Making Memories
Season 2 E 7 • 07/09/2017
Sassi almost misses her own Christening, Amber helps Ste celebrate his big day, Chloe remembers what it’s like being a teenager, Megan makes a decision and Mia is left feeling frustrated.
Full Ep
33:02
S1 • E5Teen Mom UKOutfits, Arguments And Ultimatums
Chloe and Jordan go to Spain - but love stays at home. Amber rows with Ste, Mia spends Father’s Day in a huff, Dylan hates Megan’s 18th birthday outfit and Naomi gives Raphael an ultimatum.
25/07/2017
Full Ep
30:23
S1 • E6Teen Mom UKIt's All Over
Mia has a face-off with Erin while Amber and Ste try counselling. Chloe and Jordan take a break, Naomi dumps Raphael and Megan and Dylan’s engagement party ends in tears.
25/07/2017
Full Ep
30:15
S1 • E7Teen Mom UKThe Future's Bright
Megan wants a new baby, Mia has her first night out since Marliya was born and Chloe takes Jordan back. Naomi's mad when an unexpected guest shows up at Kya's party and Amber plans her future.
15/12/2016
Full Ep
31:52
S1 • E8Teen Mom UKNew Beginnings
Megan drops a baby bombshell on Dylan, Naomi moves on from Raphael and meets a new man, Chloe and Jordan go house hunting, Mia sets her mind on marriage and Ste tells Amber he's found love...
22/12/2016
Full Ep
33:23
S2 • E1Teen Mom UKA New Arrival
Brand new Teen Mom UK is back where Chloe, Mia, Megan and Amber are joined by a sassy newcomer. Get ready for tears, tantrums and true love with our tenacious Brit teen girls.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
38:17
S2 • E2Teen Mom UKRelationship Woes
New Mum Sassi chooses a surprising new career, Chloe clashes with her Mum, Mia and Megan have relationship misery and for Amber, love is in the air.
17/10/2017
Full Ep
37:40
S2 • E3Teen Mom UKBe My Valentine
Amber, Chloe and Mia have very different Valentine’s Day experiences, Megan has her baby shower and Sassi and Darren reach breaking point. It must be another all new episode of Teen Mom UK.
24/10/2017
Full Ep
35:01
S2 • E4Teen Mom UKHome Sweet Home
It’s never a quiet life for our Teen Moms. Sassi plasters over the cracks, Megan prepares for her big day, Amber’s love life is in taters, Chloe buys a house and the all new Mia is here!
31/10/2017
Full Ep
38:11
S2 • E5Teen Mom UKLabour And Love
More tears, tiffs and true love in Teen Mom UK. Megan has a baby, Amber has a meltdown and romance is in air for Mia. Sassi celebrates her 1st Mother’s day and Chloe tackles her weight.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
38:34
S2 • E6Teen Mom UKLads Trip
Megan welcomes a new addition to the family… a horse! Chloe heads to the gym while Jordan heads to Amsterdam. Fireworks for Amber and Ste, Sassi plans a Christening and Mia bites back.
14/11/2017
Full Ep
37:17
Full Ep
37:44
S2 • E8Teen Mom UKNow Or Never
A bombshell of a finale. It's make or break for Megan and Dylan and you’ll never guess who are going on a date! As Sassi boards a plane, Mia jumps out of one. Chloe treats herself big time.
14/09/2017
Full Ep
32:02
S3 • E1Teen Mom UKMake Or Break
Welcome to the world Teen Mom UK series 3. Join our favourite five feisty Brit teen mums for access all areas into their worlds of toddlers, tiffs, tapas and tough love! (S3, ep1)
15/03/2018
Full Ep
36:31
S3 • E2Teen Mom UKThe Ex Factor
Fireworks tonight as Amber decides she loves Ste, Erin stays the night at Manley's, Sassi hates single life, Megan tries to fix her family feud and Chloe and Jordan argue about nursery. (S3, ep2)
22/03/2018
Full Ep
37:23
S3 • E3Teen Mom UKEnough Is Enough
It's all kicking off as Chloe loses it with Jordan, Sassi breaks down over Darren, Amber's confession backfires, Megan's in a bad place and Mia has something to say to Manley's mum. (S3, ep3)
29/03/2018
Full Ep
38:07
S3 • E4Teen Mom UKEmotions And Explosions
Expect fireworks as Sassi sparkles on the catwalk, Amber tries to dazzle Ste, Megan's lost her spark, Mia launches her single life and Chloe gives Jordan a rocket! (S3, ep4)
05/04/2018
Full Ep
38:28
S3 • E5Teen Mom UKNew Direction
It's tears, fears and changing gears! Sassi drives her mum to distraction, Chloe's dream home gives her nightmares, Megan and Mia go it alone and Amber and Ste get cosy. (S3, ep5)
12/04/2018
Full Ep
37:14
S3 • E6Teen Mom UKHappy Ever After
Big changes all round. A new home for Chloe and Jordan, new love interests for Mia and Sassi, a change of plans for Megan, and Amber awaits some life changing news. (S3, ep6)
19/04/2018
Full Ep
35:56
S3 • E7Teen Mom UKLet's Party
It's paaarty time! Sassi plans a big birthday bash, Chloe pays the price of partying, the party's over for Mia and Amber and Megan's family get together, but they're not in the party mood... (S3, ep7)
26/04/2018
Full Ep
37:21
S3 • E8Teen Mom UKStand By Your Man
Season finale. Chloe and Jordan throw their first party, Mia and Amber make a fresh start, Megan suspects Dylan is hiding something and Sassi goes all out to win back her man! (S3, ep8)
03/05/2018
