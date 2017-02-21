Teen Mom 2

After Show: A Closer Look

Season 7 E 32 • 26/04/2016

We bring the girls of "Teen Mom 2" and "Teen Mom OG" together for an episode-specific discussion and to face off over who knows more about "Teen Mom" history.

Full Ep
31:09

S7 • E21
Teen Mom 2
I Don’t Wanna Talk About It

Jenelle prepares for her upcoming court date after getting some surprising news about Nathan. Chelsea celebrates Aubree’s 7th birthday. Jeremy returns home from South Dakota. Kailyn and Javi’s future is up in the air.
21/02/2017
Full Ep
29:23

S7 • E22
Teen Mom 2
Low Blows

Divorce mediation leads to arguments outside the courtroom for Kailyn and Javi. Chelsea officially reveals her baby’s gender. Leah finds out that Jeremy is engaged.
28/02/2017
Full Ep
33:46

S7 • E24
Teen Mom 2
Cherries and Flowers

Chelsea and Cole tie the knot. Kailyn and Javi try to make amends. Leah prepares for a new chapter in her life. Kaiser starts preschool while Nathan shares shocking news.
14/03/2017
Full Ep
30:59

S7 • E25
Teen Mom 2
Behind The Scenes

The girls and their families travel to LA for the Teen Mom 2 reunion and the drama follows. Jenelle and Barbara's onstage feud leads to a backstage blowout. After reconciling with Javi, Kailyn is blindsided by allegations.
21/03/2017
Full Ep
29:42

S7 • E26
Teen Mom 2
Season 7 Catch-up Special

Teen Mom 2 is coming back for an all new season, but before fans reunite with Chelsea, Leah, Jenelle and Kailyn, we'll take a look back at their stories.
15/03/2016
Full Ep
15:27

S7 • E27
Teen Mom 2
Live Aftershow

Kick off the season in a big way with a live aftershow, featuring surprise guests, instant reactions, live interactions with fans at home, and teases of what to look forward to the rest of the season.
22/03/2016
Full Ep
15:23

S7 • E28
Teen Mom 2
After Show: Let’s Talk About Sex

A fun look at sex and protection, with lighthearted games, information from experts, and more.
29/03/2016
Full Ep
16:27

S7 • E29
Teen Mom 2
After Show: TM2 vs TMOG

We bring the girls of "Teen Mom 2" and "Teen Mom OG" together on one stage to talk about the show and their lives, and to face off in a trivia game for true Teen Mom supremacy.
05/04/2016
Full Ep
15:11

S7 • E30
Teen Mom 2
After Show: A Closer Look

The girls react to the emotional turmoil that Kailyn and Javi experienced, and celebrate Chelsea's engagement with a fun game.
12/04/2016
Full Ep
15:55

S7 • E31
Teen Mom 2
After Show: All About the Dads

With guest host Chris Distefano, we welcome some of the guys from "Teen Mom 2" to discuss the show, their lives and we get to know them better with a pop quiz.
19/04/2016
Full Ep
14:05

S7 • E32
Teen Mom 2
After Show: A Closer Look

We bring the girls of "Teen Mom 2" and "Teen Mom OG" together for an episode-specific discussion and to face off over who knows more about "Teen Mom" history.
26/04/2016
Full Ep
16:38

S7 • E33
Teen Mom 2
After Show: A Closer Look, Mothers Day

In anticipation of Mother's Day, the moms discuss the highs and lows of motherhood, check out some adorable footage of their children, and find out just how much the kids know about them.
03/05/2016
Full Ep
16:08

S7 • E34
Teen Mom 2
After Show: TM2 Funny

The cast of "Teen Mom 2" looks back at some of the more amusing clips from throughout the series, commenting on and laughing about regrettable wardrobe choices, bizarre misunderstandings, and more.
03/05/2016
Full Ep
14:53

S7 • E35
Teen Mom 2
After Show: Moms in Love

The moms discuss the most romantic, and heartbreaking, moments from "Teen Mom 2" and play a revealing game that gets them to say "I Do."
17/05/2016
Full Ep
16:04

S7 • E36
Teen Mom 2
After Show: A Closer Look

The moms talk about everything that happened in tonight's episode of "Teen Mom," and play a game of “That’s What She Said”.
24/05/2016
Full Ep
30:24

S7 • E37
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Season 7 Finale Special - Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1

Dr. Drew hosts the cast of Teen Mom 2 in front of a live studio audience and learns how Leah is coparenting with both Corey and Jeremy. Jenelle and Nathan face off over Kaiser.
14/06/2016
Full Ep
30:14

S7 • E38
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Season 7 Finale Special - Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt 2

In part two, Adam threatens to leave the show as Chelsea tries to confront him over spending time with Aubree. Kailyn and Javi open up about their marital issues during an emotional discussion about divorce.
21/06/2016
Full Ep
30:53

S7 • E39
Teen Mom 2
Reunion - Season 7 Unseen Moments

Nessa and the moms dish on never-before-seen moments and take a trip down memory lane with each of their children.
28/06/2016
Full Ep
32:42

S7 • E40
Teen Mom 2
Being Barb

While Barbara fights to do what is best for Jace, Barbara also wants to find companionship. After four years of the single life, Barbara sets out to find someone to share in wine, laughter, and love.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
30:58

S7 • E41
Teen Mom 2
Backstage Pass

The cast of Teen Mom 2 takes you behind the scenes of an explosive finale special. See what really happens when all the girls get together and what goes down after they leave the stage.
28/11/2016
Full Ep
34:16

S7 • E43
Teen Mom 2
In Case You Missed It

A hilarious and touching crash course on the adventures of Leah, Chelsea, Kailyn and Jenelle. A journey through the ages that looks at the loves and losses of being a young mom, and shows the ups and downs of parenting.
27/12/2016
