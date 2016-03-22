Teen Mom 2

About

Teen Mom is a spin-off of the MTV documentary series 16 & Pregnant. We are following the stories of four girls from the first season of 16 & Pregnant who are facing the challenges of their first years of motherhood. Each episode interweaves stories of four girls, Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah, who are navigating the bumpy terrain of coming of age - all while facing the responsibility of being a young mother.