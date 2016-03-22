Teen Mom 2 follows the lives of Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah who all featured on the second series of 16 and Pregnant, as they navigate the first years of motherhood while dealing with the challenges that all young people face.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Bonus
- Sneak Peek
- 33:51
S7 • E1
Here We Go AgainNathan threatens Jenelle with felony charges. Leah gets sad news about Ali while waiting to hear if she'll lose custody of the twins. Kailyn tries to rebuild her relationship with Jo. Chelsea faces Adam at Aubree's first day of kindergarten.22/03/2016
- 31:43
S7 • E2
In the DarkWhen Nathan takes Kaiser on an unexpected trip, Jenelle tries to charge him with kidnapping. Leah anxiously awaits word from the court. Kailyn gets surprising news about Javi's job. Adam threatens to take Chelsea back to court for custody of Aubree.29/03/2016
- 32:28
S7 • E3
Breaking ApartLeah receives the verdict of her custody case. A huge fight destroys Kailyn and Jo's renewed friendship. Jenelle introduces her new boyfriend to Barb. Chelsea is outraged by something Adam posts online.05/04/2016
- 34:31
S7 • E4
Iced OutKailyn and Javi get some bad news about his job. Leah blames Corey for confusing the girls with their new custody arrangement. Barb is concerned about Jenelle's new boyfriend. Chelsea and Cole take a major step together.11/04/2016
- 33:59
S7 • E5
No AccessCole has a big surprise for Chelsea. Kailyn reveals a huge secret that's been weighing on her and Javi. Jenelle is forced to face her assault charges against Nathan's girlfriend.12/04/2016
- 33:51
S7 • E6
HindsightLeah flirts with the idea of getting back with Jeremy. Isaac struggles with Javi's impending deployment. Jenelle's birthday trip to New York turns sour after hearing from Nathan. Chelsea and Cole celebrate their engagement.19/04/2016
- 34:27
S7 • E7
Man of the HouseJavi says a tearful goodbye to his family before deployment. Jenelle meets with Nathan, fueling David's jealousy. Corey and Leah face off at Ali's doctor's appointment. Chelsea and Cole debate changing Aubree's last name.26/04/2016
- 32:30
S7 • E8
Didn’t Mean ItLeah and Corey battle in court over custody of the twins. Jenelle agrees to let Nathan see Kaiser and David volunteers to be their contact person. Kail struggles to help Isaac while he misses Javi.03/05/2016
- 32:21
S7 • E9
While You Were OutBarbara and David face off over Jenelle, leading to a 911 call. Aubree gets a new accessory. Kailyn and Javi struggle with his deployment. Leah gets troubling news about custody.17/05/2016
- 30:28
S7 • E10
Choose Your BattlesKailyn tries to repair her relationship with Vee. Cole escorts Aubree to her father/daughter dance. Some mysterious medical ailments force Jenelle to seek help in New York. Leah and Corey's coparenting is shattered by a disturbing video.24/05/2016
- 33:43
S7 • E11
Turn The PageJenelle’s medical woes lead to a disastrous fight with Barbara. Leah and Miranda make amends. Aubree drops a big question on Adam. Kailyn rebuilds her relationship with Jo but distances herself from Javi.31/05/2016
- 34:02
S7 • E12
Gone FishingA meltdown over Barb ruins Jenelle's fun day with her sons. Kailyn and Javi's marriage is dangerously close to divorce. Chelsea celebrates milestones with Aubree. Just when Leah and Corey start to get along, her relationship with Jeremy breaks down.07/06/2016
- 32:09
S7 • E13
Breaking the WallJenelle faces Nathan and his girlfriend in court for her assault trial. Aubree goes dress shopping for Chelsea and Cole's wedding, while Adam airs some frustrations. Jeremy has to leave town, much to Addie and Leah’s dismay.03/01/2017
- 32:01
S7 • E14
Deja VuLeah struggles with Addie missing her father. Chelsea meets with Adam's ex. Jenelle and Nathan face off in court over custody of Kaiser. Kailyn starts summer school with some extra help from Jo.10/01/2017
- 32:59
S7 • E15
100On the 100th episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea shares big news with Aubree and the MTV team. Kailyn and Javi finally come to a decision about their marriage. Leah finds a new home for her and the girls12/01/2017
- 31:13
S7 • E16
HomecomingJavi returns home from deployment to mixed reactions. After a flood devastates West Virginia, Jeremy and Leah have trouble communicating. Chelsea hopes her doctor's visit goes well so she can finally make the baby announcement17/01/2017
- 31:02
S7 • E17
Privacy PleaseJenelle and David keep some big news under wraps. Kailyn and Javi adjust to their new relationship. Jeremy isn't happy about Leah’s vacation plans. Chelsea finds out Adam is behind on child support.24/01/2017
- 28:46
S7 • E18
HeartacheJavi and Kailyn get into a huge fight after he shows up unannounced. Jenelle tries to keep her pregnancy a secret from Barbara. Chelsea and Cole question postponing their wedding.31/01/2017
About
Teen Mom is a spin-off of the MTV documentary series 16 & Pregnant. We are following the stories of four girls from the first season of 16 & Pregnant who are facing the challenges of their first years of motherhood. Each episode interweaves stories of four girls, Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah, who are navigating the bumpy terrain of coming of age - all while facing the responsibility of being a young mother.