Teen Mom 2
In the Dark
Season 7 E 2 • 29/03/2016
When Nathan takes Kaiser on an unexpected trip, Jenelle tries to charge him with kidnapping. Leah anxiously awaits word from the court. Kailyn gets surprising news about Javi's job. Adam threatens to take Chelsea back to court for custody of Aubree.
S6 • E4Teen Mom 2Not Good Enough
Chelsea worries about Aubree's behavior, Javi and Kailyn discuss their future together, Corey confronts Leah about her parenting, and Jenelle finally gets to see Jace.
31/07/2015
Full Ep
35:23
S6 • E5Teen Mom 2Can't Trust Them
Leah makes a decision about Corey's offer, Jenelle lashes out at her mom over custody of Jace, Kailyn's marital issues affect her girls' trip, and Chelsea learns of Adam's lies in court.
07/08/2015
Full Ep
40:46
S6 • E7Teen Mom 2Wanna Love You
Nathan is arrested after a fight with Jenelle, Jo and Vee share big news ahead of Kailyn's birthday, Chelsea heads to court, and Leah considers professional treatment for her health.
21/08/2015
Full Ep
31:38
S6 • E8Teen Mom 2What Makes You Happy
Chelsea and Cole take a big step together, Leah asks for Corey's help, Kailyn and Javi welcome Jo to the neighborhood, and Jenelle tries to save her relationship.
28/08/2015
Full Ep
37:13
S6 • E10Teen Mom 2Expect a Miracle
Leah finalizes her divorce, Chelsea manages Aubree's expectations with Cole, Kailyn considers settling out of court with Jo, and Barbara and Jenelle meet to discuss custody of Jace.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
35:50
S6 • E11Teen Mom 2Sorry Not Sorry
Leah's girls struggle with their mom's absence, Kailyn is disappointed with Jo's behavior, Jenelle and Nathan reach a new low, and Chelsea fears Adam's behavior is affecting Aubree.
18/09/2015
Full Ep
35:42
S6 • E12Teen Mom 2Face Off
Cole moves in with Chelsea, Kailyn argues with Jo over child support, Leah tries to make a fresh start, and Jenelle struggles to co-parent with Nathan.
25/09/2015
Full Ep
41:38
S6 • E13Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Kailyn and Jo reveal some surprising news about their child support battle. Jenelle's deep issues with Nathan finally erupt and an explosive argument with Barbara sends her storming off stage. Hosted by Dr. Drew.
01/10/2015
Full Ep
41:35
S6 • E14Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr Drew, Pt. 2
Chelsea dismisses Adam’s argument to get more time with Aubree and Adam reveals his true feelings about Cole. Leah opens up about her treatment and hashes things out with Corey and Miranda.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
33:51
S7 • E1Teen Mom 2Here We Go Again
Nathan threatens Jenelle with felony charges. Leah gets sad news about Ali while waiting to hear if she’ll lose custody of the twins. Kailyn tries to rebuild her relationship with Jo but hurts things with Javi.
22/03/2016
Full Ep
31:43
S7 • E2Teen Mom 2In the Dark
When Nathan takes Kaiser on an unexpected trip, Jenelle tries to charge him with kidnapping. Leah anxiously awaits word from the court but Corey receives the verdict of their custody case.
29/03/2016
Full Ep
32:28
S7 • E3Teen Mom 2Breaking Apart
Leah receives the verdict of her custody case. A huge fight destroys Kailyn and Jo’s renewed friendship. Jenelle introduces her new boyfriend to Barb. Chelsea is outraged by something Adam posts online.
05/04/2016
Full Ep
34:31
S7 • E4Teen Mom 2Iced Out
Kailyn and Javi get some bad news about his job. Leah blames Corey for confusing the girls with their new custody arrangement. Barb is concerned about Jenelle’s new boyfriend. Chelsea and Cole take a major step together.
11/04/2016
Full Ep
33:59
S7 • E5Teen Mom 2No Access
Cole has a big surprise for Chelsea. Kailyn reveals a huge secret that’s been weighing on her and Javi. Jenelle is forced to face her assault charges against Nathan’s girlfriend.
12/04/2016
Full Ep
33:51
S7 • E6Teen Mom 2Hindsight
Leah flirts with the idea of getting back with Jeremy. Isaac struggles with Javi’s impending deployment. Jenelle’s birthday trip to New York turns sour after hearing from Nathan.
19/04/2016
Full Ep
34:27
S7 • E7Teen Mom 2Man of the House
Javi says a tearful goodbye to his family before deployment. Jenelle meets with Nathan, fueling David’s jealousy. Corey and Leah face off at Ali’s doctor’s appointment. Chelsea and Cole debate changing Aubree’s last name.
26/04/2016
Full Ep
32:30
S7 • E8Teen Mom 2Didn’t Mean It
Leah and Corey battle in court over custody of the twins. Jenelle agrees to let Nathan see Kaiser and David volunteers to be their contact person. Kailyn struggles to help Isaac while he misses Javi.
03/05/2016
Full Ep
32:21
S7 • E9Teen Mom 2While You Were Out
Barbara and David face off over Jenelle, leading to a 911 call. Aubree gets a new accessory. Kailyn and Javi struggle with his deployment. Leah gets troubling news about custody.
17/05/2016
Full Ep
30:28
S7 • E10Teen Mom 2Choose Your Battles
Kailyn tries to repair her relationship with Vee. Cole escorts Aubree to her father/daughter dance. Some mysterious medical ailments force Jenelle to seek help in New York.
24/05/2016
Full Ep
33:43
S7 • E11Teen Mom 2Turn The Page
Jenelle’s medical woes lead to a disastrous fight with Barbara. Leah and Miranda make amends. Aubree drops a big question on Adam. Kailyn rebuilds her relationship with Jo but distances herself from Javi.
31/05/2016
Full Ep
34:02
S7 • E12Teen Mom 2Gone Fishing
An emotional meltdown over Barb ruins Jenelle’s fun day with her sons.. Kailyn and Javi’s marriage is dangerously close to divorce. Chelsea celebrates milestones with Aubree.
07/06/2016
Sneak Peek
01:43
sneak peek: cole shows off his wedding ringTeen Mom 2S7 E12
Aubree gets a peek at Cole’s wedding ring in the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c!
31/05/2016
Sneak Peek
01:16
sneak peek: is jace getting brainwashed?Teen Mom 2S7 E12
Barbara believes that Jenelle and David are brainwashing her grandson in the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c!
31/05/2016
Sneak Peek
01:45
sneak peek: javi says there is no future for him and kailynTeen Mom 2S7 E12
Is this the end of Kailyn and Javi’s marriage? Don’t miss the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c.
31/05/2016
