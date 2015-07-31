Teen Mom 2

36:28

S6 • E4
Teen Mom 2
Not Good Enough

Chelsea worries about Aubree's behavior, Javi and Kailyn discuss their future together, Corey confronts Leah about her parenting, and Jenelle finally gets to see Jace.
31/07/2015
Full Ep
35:23

S6 • E5
Teen Mom 2
Can't Trust Them

Leah makes a decision about Corey's offer, Jenelle lashes out at her mom over custody of Jace, Kailyn's marital issues affect her girls' trip, and Chelsea learns of Adam's lies in court.
07/08/2015
Full Ep
40:46

S6 • E7
Teen Mom 2
Wanna Love You

Nathan is arrested after a fight with Jenelle, Jo and Vee share big news ahead of Kailyn's birthday, Chelsea heads to court, and Leah considers professional treatment for her health.
21/08/2015
Full Ep
31:38

S6 • E8
Teen Mom 2
What Makes You Happy

Chelsea and Cole take a big step together, Leah asks for Corey's help, Kailyn and Javi welcome Jo to the neighborhood, and Jenelle tries to save her relationship.
28/08/2015
Full Ep
37:13

S6 • E10
Teen Mom 2
Expect a Miracle

Leah finalizes her divorce, Chelsea manages Aubree's expectations with Cole, Kailyn considers settling out of court with Jo, and Barbara and Jenelle meet to discuss custody of Jace.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
35:50

S6 • E11
Teen Mom 2
Sorry Not Sorry

Leah's girls struggle with their mom's absence, Kailyn is disappointed with Jo's behavior, Jenelle and Nathan reach a new low, and Chelsea fears Adam's behavior is affecting Aubree.
18/09/2015
Full Ep
35:42

S6 • E12
Teen Mom 2
Face Off

Cole moves in with Chelsea, Kailyn argues with Jo over child support, Leah tries to make a fresh start, and Jenelle struggles to co-parent with Nathan.
25/09/2015
Full Ep
41:38

S6 • E13
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1

Kailyn and Jo reveal some surprising news about their child support battle. Jenelle's deep issues with Nathan finally erupt and an explosive argument with Barbara sends her storming off stage. Hosted by Dr. Drew.
01/10/2015
Full Ep
41:35

S6 • E14
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Check Up with Dr Drew, Pt. 2

Chelsea dismisses Adam’s argument to get more time with Aubree and Adam reveals his true feelings about Cole. Leah opens up about her treatment and hashes things out with Corey and Miranda.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
33:51

S7 • E1
Teen Mom 2
Here We Go Again

Nathan threatens Jenelle with felony charges. Leah gets sad news about Ali while waiting to hear if she’ll lose custody of the twins. Kailyn tries to rebuild her relationship with Jo but hurts things with Javi.
22/03/2016
Full Ep
31:43

S7 • E2
Teen Mom 2
In the Dark

When Nathan takes Kaiser on an unexpected trip, Jenelle tries to charge him with kidnapping. Leah anxiously awaits word from the court but Corey receives the verdict of their custody case.
29/03/2016
Full Ep
32:28

S7 • E3
Teen Mom 2
Breaking Apart

Leah receives the verdict of her custody case. A huge fight destroys Kailyn and Jo’s renewed friendship. Jenelle introduces her new boyfriend to Barb. Chelsea is outraged by something Adam posts online.
05/04/2016
Full Ep
34:31

S7 • E4
Teen Mom 2
Iced Out

Kailyn and Javi get some bad news about his job. Leah blames Corey for confusing the girls with their new custody arrangement. Barb is concerned about Jenelle’s new boyfriend. Chelsea and Cole take a major step together.
11/04/2016
Full Ep
33:59

S7 • E5
Teen Mom 2
No Access

Cole has a big surprise for Chelsea. Kailyn reveals a huge secret that’s been weighing on her and Javi. Jenelle is forced to face her assault charges against Nathan’s girlfriend.
12/04/2016
Full Ep
33:51

S7 • E6
Teen Mom 2
Hindsight

Leah flirts with the idea of getting back with Jeremy. Isaac struggles with Javi’s impending deployment. Jenelle’s birthday trip to New York turns sour after hearing from Nathan.
19/04/2016
Full Ep
34:27

S7 • E7
Teen Mom 2
Man of the House

Javi says a tearful goodbye to his family before deployment. Jenelle meets with Nathan, fueling David’s jealousy. Corey and Leah face off at Ali’s doctor’s appointment. Chelsea and Cole debate changing Aubree’s last name.
26/04/2016
Full Ep
32:30

S7 • E8
Teen Mom 2
Didn’t Mean It

Leah and Corey battle in court over custody of the twins. Jenelle agrees to let Nathan see Kaiser and David volunteers to be their contact person. Kailyn struggles to help Isaac while he misses Javi.
03/05/2016
Full Ep
32:21

S7 • E9
Teen Mom 2
While You Were Out

Barbara and David face off over Jenelle, leading to a 911 call. Aubree gets a new accessory. Kailyn and Javi struggle with his deployment. Leah gets troubling news about custody.
17/05/2016
Full Ep
30:28

S7 • E10
Teen Mom 2
Choose Your Battles

Kailyn tries to repair her relationship with Vee. Cole escorts Aubree to her father/daughter dance. Some mysterious medical ailments force Jenelle to seek help in New York.
24/05/2016
Full Ep
33:43

S7 • E11
Teen Mom 2
Turn The Page

Jenelle’s medical woes lead to a disastrous fight with Barbara. Leah and Miranda make amends. Aubree drops a big question on Adam. Kailyn rebuilds her relationship with Jo but distances herself from Javi.
31/05/2016
Full Ep
34:02

S7 • E12
Teen Mom 2
Gone Fishing

An emotional meltdown over Barb ruins Jenelle’s fun day with her sons.. Kailyn and Javi’s marriage is dangerously close to divorce. Chelsea celebrates milestones with Aubree.
07/06/2016
Sneak Peek
01:43

sneak peek: cole shows off his wedding ring
Teen Mom 2S7 E12

Aubree gets a peek at Cole’s wedding ring in the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c!
31/05/2016
Sneak Peek
01:16

sneak peek: is jace getting brainwashed?
Teen Mom 2S7 E12

Barbara believes that Jenelle and David are brainwashing her grandson in the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c!
31/05/2016
Sneak Peek
01:45

sneak peek: javi says there is no future for him and kailyn
Teen Mom 2S7 E12

Is this the end of Kailyn and Javi’s marriage? Don’t miss the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c.
31/05/2016
Sneak Peek
01:20

sneak peek: is jeremy spending enough time with adalynn?
Teen Mom 2S7 E12

Leah becomes upset when she feels Adalynn is getting the short of the end stick with Jeremy. Don’t miss the SEASON FINALE of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c.
31/05/2016
