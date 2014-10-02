Teen Mom 2
Expect a Miracle
Season 6 E 10 • 11/09/2015
Leah finalizes her divorce, Chelsea manages Aubree's expectations with Cole, Kailyn considers settling out of court with Jo, and Barbara and Jenelle meet to discuss custody of Jace.
S5 • E25Teen Mom 2All Grown Up
Jenelle approaches Barbara about gaining custody of Jace. Kailyn is reunited with Isaac but gets offended when Jo brings up a sensitive subject. Chelsea tries to move on romantically as Adam goes to jail.
02/10/2014
35:45
S5 • E26Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew hosts the cast of Teen Mom 2 in front of a live studio audience. He talks to Leah about Ali's illness and her marriage. Kailyn talks about her wedding and asks for help to finally get Javi and Jo on the same page.
16/04/2014
48:11
S5 • E27Teen Mom 2Reunion - Season 5 Unseen Moments
In this 90-minute special, Dr. Drew and the girls will dish on never-before-seen moments and give viewers a special behind the scenes look at “Teen Mom 2.”
17/04/2014
41:14
S5 • E28Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew examines Chelsea's relationship with Adam now that he has a new baby and wants more time with Aubrey. Jenelle discusses her abortion, her pregnancy, her criminal charges, and her turbulent relationship with Nathan.
23/04/2014
31:38
S6 • E1Teen Mom 2Keep It Moving
Kailyn and Javi butt heads when she makes plans with her friends, Jenelle wants custody of Jace, Chelsea gets bad news from Adam's lawyer, and Leah faces Corey in court.
10/07/2015
35:59
S6 • E3Teen Mom 2No Apologies
Corey asks Leah for more time with the girls, Jenelle and Nathan hit a new roadbloack, Chelsea thinks Adam is abusing his visitation rights, and Kailyn and Javi go to therapy.
24/07/2015
36:28
S6 • E4Teen Mom 2Not Good Enough
Chelsea worries about Aubree's behavior, Javi and Kailyn discuss their future together, Corey confronts Leah about her parenting, and Jenelle finally gets to see Jace.
31/07/2015
35:23
S6 • E5Teen Mom 2Can't Trust Them
Leah makes a decision about Corey's offer, Jenelle lashes out at her mom over custody of Jace, Kailyn's marital issues affect her girls' trip, and Chelsea learns of Adam's lies in court.
07/08/2015
40:46
S6 • E7Teen Mom 2Wanna Love You
Nathan is arrested after a fight with Jenelle, Jo and Vee share big news ahead of Kailyn's birthday, Chelsea heads to court, and Leah considers professional treatment for her health.
21/08/2015
31:38
S6 • E8Teen Mom 2What Makes You Happy
Chelsea and Cole take a big step together, Leah asks for Corey's help, Kailyn and Javi welcome Jo to the neighborhood, and Jenelle tries to save her relationship.
28/08/2015
37:13
Leah finalizes her divorce, Chelsea manages Aubree's expectations with Cole, Kailyn considers settling out of court with Jo, and Barbara and Jenelle meet to discuss custody of Jace.
11/09/2015
35:50
S6 • E11Teen Mom 2Sorry Not Sorry
Leah's girls struggle with their mom's absence, Kailyn is disappointed with Jo's behavior, Jenelle and Nathan reach a new low, and Chelsea fears Adam's behavior is affecting Aubree.
18/09/2015
35:42
S6 • E12Teen Mom 2Face Off
Cole moves in with Chelsea, Kailyn argues with Jo over child support, Leah tries to make a fresh start, and Jenelle struggles to co-parent with Nathan.
25/09/2015
41:38
S6 • E13Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Kailyn and Jo reveal some surprising news about their child support battle. Jenelle's deep issues with Nathan finally erupt and an explosive argument with Barbara sends her storming off stage. Hosted by Dr. Drew.
01/10/2015
41:35
S6 • E14Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr Drew, Pt. 2
Chelsea dismisses Adam’s argument to get more time with Aubree and Adam reveals his true feelings about Cole. Leah opens up about her treatment and hashes things out with Corey and Miranda.
08/10/2015
33:51
S7 • E1Teen Mom 2Here We Go Again
Nathan threatens Jenelle with felony charges. Leah gets sad news about Ali while waiting to hear if she’ll lose custody of the twins. Kailyn tries to rebuild her relationship with Jo but hurts things with Javi.
22/03/2016
31:43
S7 • E2Teen Mom 2In the Dark
When Nathan takes Kaiser on an unexpected trip, Jenelle tries to charge him with kidnapping. Leah anxiously awaits word from the court but Corey receives the verdict of their custody case.
29/03/2016
32:28
S7 • E3Teen Mom 2Breaking Apart
Leah receives the verdict of her custody case. A huge fight destroys Kailyn and Jo’s renewed friendship. Jenelle introduces her new boyfriend to Barb. Chelsea is outraged by something Adam posts online.
05/04/2016
34:31
S7 • E4Teen Mom 2Iced Out
Kailyn and Javi get some bad news about his job. Leah blames Corey for confusing the girls with their new custody arrangement. Barb is concerned about Jenelle’s new boyfriend. Chelsea and Cole take a major step together.
11/04/2016
33:59
S7 • E5Teen Mom 2No Access
Cole has a big surprise for Chelsea. Kailyn reveals a huge secret that’s been weighing on her and Javi. Jenelle is forced to face her assault charges against Nathan’s girlfriend.
12/04/2016
33:51
S7 • E6Teen Mom 2Hindsight
Leah flirts with the idea of getting back with Jeremy. Isaac struggles with Javi’s impending deployment. Jenelle’s birthday trip to New York turns sour after hearing from Nathan.
19/04/2016
sneak peek: barbara gives jenelle legal adviceTeen Mom 2S7 E6
Will Jenelle use Kaiser as leverage to get the charges against her dropped? Don’t miss the next episode of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c.
12/04/2016
sneak peek: javi and kailyn’s final family dinnerTeen Mom 2S7 E6
The reality of Javi’s deployment begins to set in during their last dinner at home. Don’t miss the next episode of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c.
12/04/2016
sneak peek: aubree talks about mommy getting marriedTeen Mom 2S7 E6
Chelsea’s mom asks Aubree about what it will be like to have a new “dad” in the next episode of #TeenMom2 — Monday at 10/9c.
12/04/2016
