Teen Mom 2
100
Season 7 E 15 • 12/01/2017
On the 100th episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea shares big news with Aubree and the MTV team. Kailyn and Javi finally come to a decision about their marriage. Leah finds a new home for her and the girls
S7 • E5Teen Mom 2No Access
Cole has a big surprise for Chelsea. Kailyn reveals a huge secret that’s been weighing on her and Javi. Jenelle is forced to face her assault charges against Nathan’s girlfriend.
12/04/2016
Full Ep
33:51
S7 • E6Teen Mom 2Hindsight
Leah flirts with the idea of getting back with Jeremy. Isaac struggles with Javi’s impending deployment. Jenelle’s birthday trip to New York turns sour after hearing from Nathan.
19/04/2016
Full Ep
34:27
S7 • E7Teen Mom 2Man of the House
Javi says a tearful goodbye to his family before deployment. Jenelle meets with Nathan, fueling David’s jealousy. Corey and Leah face off at Ali’s doctor’s appointment. Chelsea and Cole debate changing Aubree’s last name.
26/04/2016
Full Ep
32:30
S7 • E8Teen Mom 2Didn’t Mean It
Leah and Corey battle in court over custody of the twins. Jenelle agrees to let Nathan see Kaiser and David volunteers to be their contact person. Kailyn struggles to help Isaac while he misses Javi.
03/05/2016
Full Ep
32:21
S7 • E9Teen Mom 2While You Were Out
Barbara and David face off over Jenelle, leading to a 911 call. Aubree gets a new accessory. Kailyn and Javi struggle with his deployment. Leah gets troubling news about custody.
17/05/2016
Full Ep
30:28
S7 • E10Teen Mom 2Choose Your Battles
Kailyn tries to repair her relationship with Vee. Cole escorts Aubree to her father/daughter dance. Some mysterious medical ailments force Jenelle to seek help in New York.
24/05/2016
Full Ep
33:43
S7 • E11Teen Mom 2Turn The Page
Jenelle’s medical woes lead to a disastrous fight with Barbara. Leah and Miranda make amends. Aubree drops a big question on Adam. Kailyn rebuilds her relationship with Jo but distances herself from Javi.
31/05/2016
Full Ep
34:02
S7 • E12Teen Mom 2Gone Fishing
An emotional meltdown over Barb ruins Jenelle’s fun day with her sons.. Kailyn and Javi’s marriage is dangerously close to divorce. Chelsea celebrates milestones with Aubree.
07/06/2016
Full Ep
32:09
S7 • E13Teen Mom 2Breaking the Wall
Jenelle faces Nathan and his girlfriend in court for her assault trial. Aubree goes dress shopping for Chelsea and Cole's wedding, while Adam airs some frustrations. Jeremy has to leave town, much to Addie and Leah’s dismay.
03/01/2017
Full Ep
32:01
S7 • E14Teen Mom 2Deja Vu
Leah struggles with Addie missing her father. Chelsea meets with Adam's ex. Jenelle and Nathan face off in court over custody of Kaiser. Kailyn starts summer school with some extra help from Jo.
10/01/2017
Full Ep
32:59
Full Ep
31:13
S7 • E16Teen Mom 2Homecoming
Javi returns home from deployment to mixed reactions. After a flood devastates West Virginia, Jeremy and Leah have trouble communicating. Chelsea hopes her doctor's visit goes well so she can finally make the baby announcement
17/01/2017
Full Ep
31:02
S7 • E17Teen Mom 2Privacy Please
Jenelle and David keep some big news under wraps. Kailyn and Javi adjust to their new relationship. Jeremy isn't happy about Leah’s vacation plans. Chelsea finds out Adam is behind on child support.
24/01/2017
Full Ep
28:46
S7 • E18Teen Mom 2Heartache
Javi and Kailyn get into a huge fight after he shows up unannounced. Jenelle tries to keep her pregnancy a secret from Barbara. Chelsea and Cole question postponing their wedding.
31/01/2017
Full Ep
31:09
S7 • E19Teen Mom 2Last to Know
Jenelle reveals her pregnancy to Barbara and Jace. Aubree starts first grade. Jo co-parents Isaac with both Kailyn and Javi. Leah and her daughters take a girls trip to California.
07/02/2017
Full Ep
31:08
S7 • E20Teen Mom 2Fake Out
Leah receives some surprise news from Ali’s doctor about Aleeah. Jenelle thinks Nathan is trying to win her back and David isn't having it. Kailyn and Isaac start school but the added pressure causes strife between Jo and Vee.
14/02/2017
Full Ep
31:09
S7 • E21Teen Mom 2I Don’t Wanna Talk About It
Jenelle prepares for her upcoming court date after getting some surprising news about Nathan. Chelsea celebrates Aubree’s 7th birthday. Jeremy returns home from South Dakota. Kailyn and Javi’s future is up in the air.
21/02/2017
Full Ep
29:23
S7 • E22Teen Mom 2Low Blows
Divorce mediation leads to arguments outside the courtroom for Kailyn and Javi. Chelsea officially reveals her baby’s gender. Leah finds out that Jeremy is engaged.
28/02/2017
Full Ep
33:46
S7 • E24Teen Mom 2Cherries and Flowers
Chelsea and Cole tie the knot. Kailyn and Javi try to make amends. Leah prepares for a new chapter in her life. Kaiser starts preschool while Nathan shares shocking news.
14/03/2017
Full Ep
30:59
S7 • E25Teen Mom 2Behind The Scenes
The girls and their families travel to LA for the Teen Mom 2 reunion and the drama follows. Jenelle and Barbara's onstage feud leads to a backstage blowout. After reconciling with Javi, Kailyn is blindsided by allegations.
21/03/2017
