Geordie Shore
Hello Dublin
Season 4 E 6 • 12/12/2012
It’s James' birthday and the gang plan a surprise trip to Dublin to celebrate with an extra special secret guest, but on their return their Irish high is quickly brought down by Ricci's return with some devastating news.
S3 • E4Geordie ShoreVicky And Holly's Task
The gang have a wild time for Gaz's birthday. Charlotte gives Gary some sexual payback and Holly finally gets what she wants from James. Meanwhile Vicky goes missing after running an errand for Cancun Chris.
18/07/2012
S3 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Tequila Trip
Vicky and Ricci return to the house in time for Becca's birthday which goes off in usual Geordie style. Cancun Chris penalises everyone for drinking his Tequila and Gary and Charlotte are sent off into deepest darkest Mexico to replace his valued drink. But with scorpions galore, will it turn out to be the sexy time Charlotte wants? A stronger Sophie sends Joel back to England, but it's not long before she regrets the decision. Gary keeps the side up for the singles, as he enjoys a threesome with Holly's lesbians.
25/07/2012
S3 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Argument
Gary jumps into yet another threesome and an unexpected phone call means James has to choose between his best mates and Holly. For Charlotte, a night out trying to forget about Gary ends with disastrous results. The housemates are devastated as Sophie reveals that she wants to leave Mexico to return to boyfriend Joel in the UK. However, she's completely overshadowed when Volcano Vicky erupts, and life on 'Geordie Shore' will never be the same again.
01/08/2012
S3 • E7Geordie ShoreVicky's Having Doubts
The boy girl divide returns once more: Charlotte and Gaz aren't speaking, Becca and Jay are continually arguing and Holly and James' nurse/patient relationship is back to a strictly professional level. But will Gaz's plans to cleanse the bad energy in the house really sort matters out?
08/08/2012
S3 • E8Geordie ShoreThe Big Question
It's the final few days of Spring Break and the house is rocked by the loss of yet another member. In the last hours, to the disbelief of everyone, Ricci plans his proposal to Vicky, James and nurse Holly try out the suspension on the wheelchair and Charlotte clambers into bed with Gary. Down to the final five, Cancun has changed the 'Geordie Shore' house forever.
15/08/2012
S4 • E1Geordie ShoreGary Meets His Match
After a fun filled summer in Cancun, the 'Geordie Shore' gang are back in their playground and they are back with a bang. With two new spaces in the house it can only mean one thing, fresh meat for the family. They are all back for more obscene nights out as they are ready to take Newcastle by storm.
07/11/2012
S4 • E2Geordie ShoreThe Engagement Party
The 'Geordie Shore' gang throw Ricci and Vicki an engagement party to remember, but when Charlotte decides it's the perfect opportunity to introduce her new boyfriend to the family, it turns into a night that everyone will remember for all the wrong reasons.
14/11/2012
S4 • E3Geordie ShoreHolly's First Date
With Ricci and Sophie getting asked to leave the house, the rest of the gang decide a road trip to Liverpool is in order. But when James reveals a secret he’s been keeping from the house and a mortal Charlotte climbs into Gary's bed, it seems like everything is heading further south than they’d planned.
21/11/2012
S4 • E4Geordie ShoreJust Apologise Sophie
The 'Geordie Shore' house is a far from happy place with Vicky and Sophie still not talking.. Whilst James can’t wait to bring new girlfriend Kate into the family, there's stormy seas ahead at the Shore when Charlotte confesses to her boyfriend about her late night visit to Gary's bed.
28/11/2012
S4 • E5Geordie ShoreIt's All About The B's
Peace has finally been restored in the 'Geordie Shore' house now that Vicky and Sophie have made up but, nothing lasts forever and when Ricci's green eyed monster sees red on a family night out, its disaster, not love, that’s in the air.
05/12/2012
S4 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Girls Try Comedy
With Ricci gone from the house, the rest of the gang are determined to keep Vicky's spirits up and the boys decide that what better way than a walk on the wild side and camping? But while the boys mock the girls in their far from natural habitat, they find themselves at the mercy of a wild pack of women.
19/12/2012
S4 • E8Geordie ShoreAn Emotional Ending
It's all coming to an end in the 'Geordie Shore' house with some keener to leave than others, but before they pack their bags, there's still time for a big blow out bash Geordie style and it seems like love is all around as those warm and fuzzy familiar feelings resurface once again.
19/12/2012
S5 • E1Geordie ShoreAmsterdam Welcomes The Geordies
The 'Geordie Shore' gang are back in a pimped-up pad and ready to cause chaos once again. It's boys against girls as Charlotte and Holly form an alliance to take on the Buck Squad, while Boss Anna has a surprise in store for the family as she sends them on a European adventure that some of them may want to forget. While Vicky and Ricci are seemingly inseparable, Holly and James aren't speaking, and Gary and Charlotte are still working out the meaning of "that kiss".
20/02/2013
S5 • E2Geordie ShoreYou Will Get Punished Dan
The gang return from Amsterdam and it's time to tear Newcastle a new one. Vicky and Ricci celebrate breaking the 'Geordie Shore' relationship curse at their one year anniversary dinner, but it's not all smiles as Holly and James still can't stand the sight of one another. The rivalry between the boys and the girls hits new heights as the Buck Squad are challenged to a pulling competition, and there's a surprise winner when the gang try out speed dating.
27/02/2013
S5 • E3Geordie ShoreHere's How To Be A Lady
There's tension in the Toon, as James brings girlfriend Kate on a night out with the gang, leaving Holly unimpressed. The 'Geordie Shore' house explodes as Vicky and Ricci have a row to remember, Scott flips out, and Holly has to find a novel way to calm him down. And with all the chaos going on around them, Gary and Charlotte seem to think they're back in Amsterdam...
06/03/2013
S5 • E4Geordie ShoreLet's Take Over Prague
The gang are back on their 'Geordie Tour of Europe', and this time they're off to Prague for banter, birds, and booze galore. Chaos reigns as Gaz gets mortal and kicks off at Charlotte while booze also gets the better of Dan, who upsets Vicky and Ricci in the process. And as the boys get stuck into the local strip clubs, it's the girls getting their guns out for a change at the shooting range.
13/03/2013
S5 • E5Geordie ShoreOld Habits Return
The chaos continues as the gang return from Prague to a turbulent Toon. Holly and Kate come face to face on a night out, while Dan comes face to face with a ham sandwich and gets in a pickle with Scott. And the house is in total meltdown as Charlotte and Gary finally come to blows over their on/off relationship, and it looks like it could be the end for Vicky and Ricci.
20/03/2013
S5 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Boys Get Their International Wings
Charlotte returns to the house just in time to join the rest of the gang on a Geordie Tour of Barcelona. There's booze and banter aplenty as Dan leads the lads on a night out, and with Ricci out of the picture, single Vicky leads a stag do on a sightseeing tour. And as our favourite Geordies bathe in the Spanish sun, sea, sex and sangria - Charlotte has a bombshell to drop on Gary...
27/03/2013
S5 • E7Geordie ShoreHouse Party Disaster
The gang return from Barcelona with Charlotte's declaration of love for Gary still hanging in the air and Vicky set for a final showdown with Ricci. While James organises a day at a military boot camp, the girls decide to throw an American-themed house party, but it's anything but united as Charlotte gets into a state over Gary resulting in the biggest fight in Geordie history...
03/04/2013
S5 • E8Geordie ShoreApres-Ski
With the gang cooling off after the biggest fight in 'Geordie Shore' history, Charlotte finds herself in hot water with boss Anna, and there's a distinctly icy atmosphere between the boys and the girls as they all head off to the French Alps for their final Geordie Tour of the series. With the end of their time in the house approaching, James tries to make up with Holly, Ricci and Vicky look for answers, and Gary finally tries to make amends with Charlotte - but will he get a warm reception?
10/04/2013
