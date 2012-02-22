Geordie Shore
Vicky And Holly's Task
Season 3 E 4 • 18/07/2012
The gang have a wild time for Gaz's birthday. Charlotte gives Gary some sexual payback and Holly finally gets what she wants from James. Meanwhile Vicky goes missing after running an errand for Cancun Chris.
S2 • E4Geordie ShoreWe Miss You Charlotte
James continues his lucky streak with the ladies, unlike unlucky in love Sophie who is played for a mug. Gary persuades Charlotte to return... but has she managed to get over him as she had hoped?
22/02/2012
37:56
S2 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Party Is Ruined
The 'cheer us all up' party ends in carnage as Charlotte tries to move on and the boys exchange blows. Meanwhile, Vicky and Ricci make their relationship official with jaw dropping consequences...
29/02/2012
39:27
S2 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Girls Go Too Far
Ricci and Gary rock the house, leaving Vicky and Charlotte stunned. Meanwhile, the girls set off on a road trip tackling a colonic, Geordie Style, with it all ending in tears before bedtime.
07/03/2012
37:19
S2 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Truth Is Revealed
The honeymoon period is over as Vicky and Ricci split. Rebecca reveals her secret party trick, much to Jay's delight, whilst Gary comes clean with Charlotte. It's pure mental like!
14/03/2012
39:41
S2 • E8Geordie ShoreWe Are Family After All
It's almost the end of the present series and hardly any relationships are left intact. Vicky and Ricci doggedly move on, Sophie gets dumped and Jay leaves an unpleasant taste in Rebecca's mouth...
21/03/2012
39:06
S2 • E9Geordie ShoreThe Reunion
'Geordie Shore: The Reunion' brings the cast and their friends and families together in a celebration to find out what really happened in the house during Season 2. Host Russell Kane is back to relive the best moments, ask probing questions and rummage through the tensions, passions, laughter and tears that captivated us once more.
28/03/2012
44:09
S2 • E10Geordie ShoreTop 10 Mortal Moments
While most of us stare open mouthed at the ten most outrageous moments from Season 2, celebrity fans such as Kerry Katona, Alex Reid and Angelos Epithemiou talk through their thoughts on the housemates favourite pastimes - tanning, tashing on and getting mortal.
04/04/2012
30:23
S3 • E1Geordie ShoreThe Geordies Hit Cancun
Once again the Geordies are back in Newcastle, but not for long! It’s time to swap the grey river Tyne for the crystal blue waters of Cancun, Mexico, for the carnage of Spring break. Vicky and Ricci are loved up, Jay is missing the love of his life, Chloe and with Charlotte vowing to go nowhere near the parsnip and James refusing a repeat performance with Holly, this is going to be one vacation they’ll never forget.
27/06/2012
35:34
S3 • E2Geordie ShoreJames' Drought
With the house reduced to carnage and Sophie losing even more faith in back-at-home boyfriend Joel, there are still plenty of beaches to party on. Holly ups her game in the pursuit of James and shows that she can take rejection very badly. Charlotte and Gaz come to a major decision, and for Vicky and Ricci, the perfect relationship bubble, explodes. It all ends in tears.
04/07/2012
37:31
S3 • E3Geordie ShoreNurse Holly
Sophie is elated as Joel surprises her with a visit. But will he be able to behave himself in paradise? The boys try out Mexican Wrestling but it all ends very badly for James who leaves in an ambulance. And with everyone fearing that his worldie mission may now be over, Holly moves in on her incapacitated prey. At last Charlotte finds herself a fitty, but nothing can prepare Gaz as she unleashes the full force of her frustration on him and the house.
11/07/2012
35:55
35:48
S3 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Tequila Trip
Vicky and Ricci return to the house in time for Becca's birthday which goes off in usual Geordie style. Cancun Chris penalises everyone for drinking his Tequila and Gary and Charlotte are sent off into deepest darkest Mexico to replace his valued drink. But with scorpions galore, will it turn out to be the sexy time Charlotte wants? A stronger Sophie sends Joel back to England, but it's not long before she regrets the decision. Gary keeps the side up for the singles, as he enjoys a threesome with Holly's lesbians.
25/07/2012
36:33
S3 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Argument
Gary jumps into yet another threesome and an unexpected phone call means James has to choose between his best mates and Holly. For Charlotte, a night out trying to forget about Gary ends with disastrous results. The housemates are devastated as Sophie reveals that she wants to leave Mexico to return to boyfriend Joel in the UK. However, she's completely overshadowed when Volcano Vicky erupts, and life on 'Geordie Shore' will never be the same again.
01/08/2012
35:04
S3 • E7Geordie ShoreVicky's Having Doubts
The boy girl divide returns once more: Charlotte and Gaz aren't speaking, Becca and Jay are continually arguing and Holly and James' nurse/patient relationship is back to a strictly professional level. But will Gaz's plans to cleanse the bad energy in the house really sort matters out?
08/08/2012
35:39
S3 • E8Geordie ShoreThe Big Question
It's the final few days of Spring Break and the house is rocked by the loss of yet another member. In the last hours, to the disbelief of everyone, Ricci plans his proposal to Vicky, James and nurse Holly try out the suspension on the wheelchair and Charlotte clambers into bed with Gary. Down to the final five, Cancun has changed the 'Geordie Shore' house forever.
15/08/2012
37:37
S4 • E1Geordie ShoreGary Meets His Match
After a fun filled summer in Cancun, the 'Geordie Shore' gang are back in their playground and they are back with a bang. With two new spaces in the house it can only mean one thing, fresh meat for the family. They are all back for more obscene nights out as they are ready to take Newcastle by storm.
07/11/2012
36:42
S4 • E2Geordie ShoreThe Engagement Party
The 'Geordie Shore' gang throw Ricci and Vicki an engagement party to remember, but when Charlotte decides it's the perfect opportunity to introduce her new boyfriend to the family, it turns into a night that everyone will remember for all the wrong reasons.
14/11/2012
36:59
S4 • E3Geordie ShoreHolly's First Date
With Ricci and Sophie getting asked to leave the house, the rest of the gang decide a road trip to Liverpool is in order. But when James reveals a secret he’s been keeping from the house and a mortal Charlotte climbs into Gary's bed, it seems like everything is heading further south than they’d planned.
21/11/2012
36:41
S4 • E4Geordie ShoreJust Apologise Sophie
The 'Geordie Shore' house is a far from happy place with Vicky and Sophie still not talking.. Whilst James can’t wait to bring new girlfriend Kate into the family, there's stormy seas ahead at the Shore when Charlotte confesses to her boyfriend about her late night visit to Gary's bed.
28/11/2012
34:27
S4 • E5Geordie ShoreIt's All About The B's
Peace has finally been restored in the 'Geordie Shore' house now that Vicky and Sophie have made up but, nothing lasts forever and when Ricci's green eyed monster sees red on a family night out, its disaster, not love, that’s in the air.
05/12/2012
