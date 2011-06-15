S3 • E3 Geordie Shore Nurse Holly

Sophie is elated as Joel surprises her with a visit. But will he be able to behave himself in paradise? The boys try out Mexican Wrestling but it all ends very badly for James who leaves in an ambulance. And with everyone fearing that his worldie mission may now be over, Holly moves in on her incapacitated prey. At last Charlotte finds herself a fitty, but nothing can prepare Gaz as she unleashes the full force of her frustration on him and the house.