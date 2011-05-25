Geordie Shore
It's Getting Complicated Vicky
Season 1 E 6 • 29/06/2011
There's certainly no fairytale ending in the Geordie Shore finale. Gaz gives Charlotte some serious news, Jay and Vicky's relationship erupts in a shocking way, and Holly faces a car park altercation.
S1 • E1Geordie ShoreWarm Welcome Home
Join a group of up-for-it lads & lasses with 6 weeks to get on it in Newcastle. It's all about fit bodies, belting nights & going out on the pull. Once you've gone Geordie, there's nee going back.
25/05/2011
S1 • E2Geordie ShoreA Romantic Meal
Jay's aware that he's bitten off more than he can chew with Vicky, Charlotte fights off advances from Gaz, whilst Sophie gets the shock of her life when her parents turn up unannounced.
01/06/2011
S1 • E3Geordie ShoreHello Holly's Boyfriend
It's Jay's birthday and Vicky's playing the dutiful 'girlfriend', Holly's boyfriend visits and Charlotte loses the battle to fight off Gaz. 8 become 7 as the house is rocked by a shock departure!
08/06/2011
S1 • E4Geordie ShoreWhere Is Holly?
With Holly gone, the atmosphere in the house takes a turn for the worse. Vicky & Jay fall out as the 'no tashing elsewhere' rule fails, Gaz plays away from home & someone else tries to leave...
15/06/2011
S1 • E5Geordie ShoreVicky's Not Happy
It's a shock for the cast as Holly makes a surprise return to the Geordie Shore house, but not before Jay & Gaz face their toughest work assignment at a working man's club & Anna pushes Vicky too far.
22/06/2011
S1 • E6Geordie ShoreIt's Getting Complicated Vicky
There's certainly no fairytale ending in the Geordie Shore finale. Gaz gives Charlotte some serious news, Jay and Vicky's relationship erupts in a shocking way, and Holly faces a car park altercation.
29/06/2011
S1 • E7Geordie ShoreReunion
06/07/2011
S1 • E8Geordie ShoreGeordie Shore's Best Bits
Watch the best (and worst) bits from the first season in this Geordie Shore special!
13/07/2011
S2 • E1Geordie ShoreNew Additions
It's back! Gaz, Vicki, Jay, James, Holly, Charlotte and Sophie return, along with a few new faces, as we go back to the Shore for another shock filled series.
01/02/2012
S2 • E2Geordie ShoreYou Can't Help Your Feelings
Charlotte is pushed to breaking point as lothario Gaz continues to pull anything in a skirt. Rebecca's feistiness intensifies as she faces competition to win one of the boy's affections...
08/02/2012
S2 • E3Geordie ShoreJames Needs To Score
There's no time for the house to mourn Charlotte's departure as Vicky and Ricci's nocturnal spooning is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. Meanwhile, Gary and James are quick to get their kit off!
15/02/2012
S2 • E4Geordie ShoreWe Miss You Charlotte
James continues his lucky streak with the ladies, unlike unlucky in love Sophie who is played for a mug. Gary persuades Charlotte to return... but has she managed to get over him as she had hoped?
22/02/2012
S2 • E5Geordie ShoreThe Party Is Ruined
The 'cheer us all up' party ends in carnage as Charlotte tries to move on and the boys exchange blows. Meanwhile, Vicky and Ricci make their relationship official with jaw dropping consequences...
29/02/2012
S2 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Girls Go Too Far
Ricci and Gary rock the house, leaving Vicky and Charlotte stunned. Meanwhile, the girls set off on a road trip tackling a colonic, Geordie Style, with it all ending in tears before bedtime.
07/03/2012
S2 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Truth Is Revealed
The honeymoon period is over as Vicky and Ricci split. Rebecca reveals her secret party trick, much to Jay's delight, whilst Gary comes clean with Charlotte. It's pure mental like!
14/03/2012
