S3 • E1 Geordie Shore The Geordies Hit Cancun

Once again the Geordies are back in Newcastle, but not for long! It’s time to swap the grey river Tyne for the crystal blue waters of Cancun, Mexico, for the carnage of Spring break. Vicky and Ricci are loved up, Jay is missing the love of his life, Chloe and with Charlotte vowing to go nowhere near the parsnip and James refusing a repeat performance with Holly, this is going to be one vacation they’ll never forget.