Season 7 E 14 • 13/03/2018

Maci learns survival skills for a reality show, Gary receives paternity test results, Amber and Andrew work on their nursery, and Tyler balances life while Catelynn is away.

Full Ep
31:36

S7 • E4
Teen Mom OG
System Overload

Amber and Matt try intensive couples therapy, Maci lays down new visitation guidelines for Ryan, and Farrah leaves her daughter with her dad while traveling for work.
12/12/2017
Full Ep
30:30

S7 • E5
Teen Mom OG
High Hopes

Farrah excludes her mom's fiance from a family trip, Ryan's parents are sad they can't see their grandson, and Catelynn and Tyler make plans to visit Carly.
19/12/2017
Full Ep
31:19

S7 • E6
Teen Mom OG
What a Ride

A new man in Amber's life comes to visit, Taylor surprises Maci with skydiving on her birthday, and Tyler and Catelynn have an emotional reunion with Carly.
02/01/2018
Full Ep
29:51

S7 • E7
Teen Mom OG
Runways, Rehab, and Retail

Catelynn meets Amber's new boyfriend at the VMAs, Tyler copes with his dad's relapse into drug use, and Farrah and Sophia model at New York Fashion Week.
09/01/2018
Full Ep
29:43

S7 • E8
Teen Mom OG
Oh Baby

Catelynn goes off birth control without telling Tyler, Farrah tries to keep her parents separated on a trip to Italy, and Amber feels sick during her Hawaii trip.
16/01/2018
Full Ep
32:50

S7 • E9
Teen Mom OG
Let’s Try Again

Farrah helps her dad plan his proposal in Italy, Tyler is stretched thin by ongoing renovations and running the fashion line, and Maci and Taylor celebrate their anniversary.
23/01/2018
Full Ep
31:26

S7 • E10
Teen Mom OG
Fertile Myrtle

Maci agrees to let Bentley spend time with his dad, Amber's family is stunned by her pregnancy news, and Deb tries to convince her granddaughter to come to her wedding.
30/01/2018
Full Ep
30:01

S7 • E11
Teen Mom OG
Unconfuse Your Brain

Farrah is dismayed by her mom's wedding guest list, Catelynn and Tyler share their pregnancy news with family, and Ryan flips out when Maci is late for trick-or-treating.
13/02/2018
Full Ep
30:07

S7 • E12
Teen Mom OG
Something Blue

Maci and Taylor attend her ex's wedding, Tyler checks his dad into rehab, and Farrah undergoes a vaginal rejuvenation procedure.
20/02/2018
Full Ep
29:33

S7 • E13
Teen Mom OG
I’m Beautiful, I’m Smart, I’m Strong

Gary takes a paternity test to find out who his father is, Tyler and Catelynn cope with a miscarriage, and Farrah continues to butt heads with her producer.
27/02/2018
Full Ep
29:25

S7 • E14
Teen Mom OG
Choose Your Path

Maci learns survival skills for a reality show, Gary receives paternity test results, Amber and Andrew work on their nursery, and Tyler balances life while Catelynn is away.
13/03/2018
Full Ep
32:15

S7 • E15
Teen Mom OG
Keep Chugging Away

Tyler and Nova visit Catelynn at the treatment facility, Andrew meets Amber's brother, Taylor spends time with Bentley, and Mackenzie enrolls in college.
20/03/2018
Full Ep
30:16

S7 • E16
Teen Mom OG
Friends in Need

Amber trades jabs with Gary and Kristina on social media, and Maci heads to Arizona to visit Catelynn at the treatment facility.
27/03/2018
Full Ep
29:44

S7 • E17
Teen Mom OG
Time Will Tell

Tyler and his sister visit their father in rehab, Maci and Taylor learn about the adoption process, Amber's cousin struggles with co-parenting, and Mackenzie gets big news.
03/04/2018
Full Ep
31:03

S7 • E18
Teen Mom OG
One Life to Live

Catelynn struggles when she comes home from treatment, Amber and Gary don't see eye to eye on Leah's visitation, and Ryan and Mackenzie share their pregnancy news.
10/04/2018
Full Ep
37:00

S7 • E20
Teen Mom OG
Checkup with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2

Cheyenne’s father finds out that her boyfriend Zach lives with her. Maci has an awkward handoff with Ryan’s mom, Jen, while Amber realizes that despite her joy as a new mom, she’s still struggling with depression.
24/04/2018
Full Ep
32:00

S7 • E29
Teen Mom OG
Roll with the Punches

Cheyenne struggles to see eye to eye with Zach, Andrew urges Amber to step into the ring for a charity boxing event, and Bristol makes co-parenting strides with Tripp’s dad.
20/11/2018
Full Ep
25:53

S7 • E30
Teen Mom OG
I Choose You

Catelynn and Tyler find out they're expecting another baby, Cheyenne visits Cory's family in Michigan, and Maci and Taylor move into a new home.
27/11/2018
Full Ep
31:13

S7 • E28
Teen Mom OG
Ask The Moms

The moms and grandmas answer fan questions on topics ranging from Farrah’s exit, how they deal with social media judgement and vaginal rejuvenation.
11/09/2018
Full Ep
31:06

S7 • E32
Teen Mom OG
Mixed Feelings

Catelynn worries her separation from Tyler could lead to divorce, Cory gets jealous of Cheyenne’s ex during her birthday party, and Maci’s daughter needs surgery.
11/12/2018
Full Ep
31:28

S7 • E33
Teen Mom OG
Eye to Eye

Catelynn visits Amber as her separation from Tyler approaches, Bristol gets advice from a PTSD counselor, Cheyenne and Cory get closer, and Maci meets with Ryan's parents.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:43

It Doesn’t Feel Good to Be Alive Right Now
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Amber gets raw with Krystal about her postpartum depression.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:29

PTSD and Co-Parenting
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Bristol meets with a PTSD specialist to figure out how to avoid triggering Dakota so they can establish a better co-parenting relationship.
13/12/2018
Highlight
03:12

Maci Gets on the Same Page with Ryan’s Parents
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

With Ryan scheduled to get out of rehab soon, Maci meets with her ex’s parents for an update on his progress and to strategize for his return.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:32

A Very Spooky "Father’s Day" Party
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

On Halloween, Cheyenne throws a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Cory meeting Ryder and gives an emotional toast.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:06

Catelynn Considers Reaching Out to Amber
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Catelynn gets Tyler’s opinion about whether or not it would be overstepping to visit Amber as she deals with postpartum depression.
13/12/2018
Highlight
01:38

Catelynn and Tyler’s Separation Stress
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Before beginning their month-long separation from each other, Catelynn and Tyler meet for lunch and put the lessons they’ve learned in therapy to good use.
18/12/2018
