Teen Mom OG
A Very Spooky "Father’s Day" Party
Season 7 E 33 • 13/12/2018
On Halloween, Cheyenne throws a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Cory meeting Ryder and gives an emotional toast.
Bristol Wants to Put the Kids FirstTeen Mom OGS7 E32
As she shares her frustrations with producer Kristen, Bristol reaches out to Dakota in an effort to co-parent and get on good terms.
06/12/2018
Highlight
02:09
Catelynn and Tyler Put the Work InTeen Mom OGS7 E32
Catelynn and Tyler have dinner with Tyler's mom Kim and discuss their couples counseling and separation plans.
06/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:43
Beard EnvyTeen Mom OGS7 E32
After a night out at the club, Cheyenne tells her family and friends about Cory's jealousy over her ex.
11/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:35
Who Is Cate?Teen Mom OGS7 E32
Catelynn's mom encourages her daughter to use her temporary separation from Tyler to figure out who she is and what she really wants.
11/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:46
Let's Talk Off CameraTeen Mom OGS7 E32
When Dakota calls Bristol to talk about where things stand between them, he accuses her of only wanting to communicate on camera to create drama.
11/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:56
Andrew Suggests Amber Try a Support GroupTeen Mom OGS7 E32
Andrew thinks Amber should try a support group for her postpartum depression, but she doesn't see the value in it.
11/12/2018
Highlight
01:43
It Doesn’t Feel Good to Be Alive Right NowTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Amber gets raw with Krystal about her postpartum depression.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:29
PTSD and Co-ParentingTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Bristol meets with a PTSD specialist to figure out how to avoid triggering Dakota so they can establish a better co-parenting relationship.
13/12/2018
Highlight
03:12
Maci Gets on the Same Page with Ryan’s ParentsTeen Mom OGS7 E33
With Ryan scheduled to get out of rehab soon, Maci meets with her ex’s parents for an update on his progress and to strategize for his return.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:06
Catelynn Considers Reaching Out to AmberTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Catelynn gets Tyler’s opinion about whether or not it would be overstepping to visit Amber as she deals with postpartum depression.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:32
Sneak Peek
02:31
A Step in the Right DirectionTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Bristol meets with her ex-husband Dakota to discuss co-parenting in a way that’s best for their daughters, but the conversation takes a turn.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:38
Catelynn and Tyler’s Separation StressTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Before beginning their month-long separation from each other, Catelynn and Tyler meet for lunch and put the lessons they’ve learned in therapy to good use.
18/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:39
Amber Turns to Catelynn for HelpTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Overwhelmed by postpartum depression, Amber sits down with Catelynn to vent about the struggles of being on the show while also battling mental illness.
18/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:39
Bristol Wants a Stronger Co-Parenting RelationshipTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Bristol meets with a PTSD specialist to try to avoid saying anything that might trigger Dakota.
18/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:46
Amber Opens Up About Mental IllnessTeen Mom OGS7 E33
In a candid conversation with her cousin Krystal, Amber opens up about her struggle with depression and reveals she recently wanted to kill herself.
18/12/2018
Highlight
02:22
Maci Defends Her Castmates Against Mom ShamingTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Maci speaks out about the online harassment that she and the other mothers endure.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:39
Amber's Postpartum Treatment PlanTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Amber can't decide if she should take time away from the show to seek treatment for her postpartum depression.
18/12/2018
Highlight
02:13
The State of Catelynn and Tyler's MarriageTeen Mom OGS7 E33
Tyler catches up Dr. Drew and Nessa on his marriage with Catelynn and explains how her mental health treatment has impacted their relationship.
18/12/2018
Highlight
01:45
Maci Clears the AirTeen Mom OGS7 E35
Maci and Taylor talk about their relationship with Jen and Larry, and they go over what they can all do to lessen the tension.
24/12/2018
