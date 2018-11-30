Teen Mom OG

Catelynn and Tyler Put the Work In

Season 7 E 32 • 06/12/2018

Catelynn and Tyler have dinner with Tyler's mom Kim and discuss their couples counseling and separation plans.

Watching

Exclusive
02:13

Amber Wants Kristina to Be a Part of Leah's Milestones
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Amber wants to co-parent with Kristina while she continues battling depression.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
02:08

Tripp Doesn't Want Anything to Do with Dakota
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Bristol tells her friend Kim how her divorce from Dakota has affected Tripp.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:49

A New Brother for Bentley
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

After meeting Ryan's new baby, Bentley comes home to tell Maci and Taylor about his new brother.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:56

Figuring Out Dakota's Relationship with Tripp
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Dakota explains how his relationship with Tripp has changed since his divorce from Bristol.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:38

Is Catelynn Enough for Tyler?
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Opening up to his dad, Tyler lays out some of the struggles he faces in his marriage with Catelynn.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
00:57

Catelynn and Tyler See Their New Baby
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Before their trial separation begins, Catelynn and Tyler get an ultrasound of their new daughter.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:41

Cheyenne's Awkward Night Out
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

With help from her friends, Cheyenne tells her mom and aunt about an uncomfortable encounter at the club with Cory and her ex.
06/12/2018
Highlight
01:19

Maci Prepares Jayde for Her Appointment
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Maci simplifies things and gives Jayde a rundown of her upcoming doctor's appointment.
06/12/2018
Highlight
02:30

Amber Appreciates Andrew's Help
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Amber tells producer David how Andrew helps with her mental well-being, and Gary receives an update in the search for his biological father.
06/12/2018
Highlight
02:23

Bristol Wants to Put the Kids First
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

As she shares her frustrations with producer Kristen, Bristol reaches out to Dakota in an effort to co-parent and get on good terms.
06/12/2018
Highlight
02:09

Catelynn and Tyler Put the Work In
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Catelynn and Tyler have dinner with Tyler's mom Kim and discuss their couples counseling and separation plans.
06/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:43

Beard Envy
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

After a night out at the club, Cheyenne tells her family and friends about Cory's jealousy over her ex.
11/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:35

Who Is Cate?
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Catelynn's mom encourages her daughter to use her temporary separation from Tyler to figure out who she is and what she really wants.
11/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:46

Let's Talk Off Camera
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

When Dakota calls Bristol to talk about where things stand between them, he accuses her of only wanting to communicate on camera to create drama.
11/12/2018
Sneak Peek
01:56

Andrew Suggests Amber Try a Support Group
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Andrew thinks Amber should try a support group for her postpartum depression, but she doesn't see the value in it.
11/12/2018
Highlight
01:43

It Doesn’t Feel Good to Be Alive Right Now
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Amber gets raw with Krystal about her postpartum depression.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:29

PTSD and Co-Parenting
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Bristol meets with a PTSD specialist to figure out how to avoid triggering Dakota so they can establish a better co-parenting relationship.
13/12/2018
Highlight
03:12

Maci Gets on the Same Page with Ryan’s Parents
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

With Ryan scheduled to get out of rehab soon, Maci meets with her ex’s parents for an update on his progress and to strategize for his return.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:32

A Very Spooky "Father’s Day" Party
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

On Halloween, Cheyenne throws a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Cory meeting Ryder and gives an emotional toast.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:06

Catelynn Considers Reaching Out to Amber
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Catelynn gets Tyler’s opinion about whether or not it would be overstepping to visit Amber as she deals with postpartum depression.
13/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:31

A Step in the Right Direction
Teen Mom OGS7 E33

Bristol meets with her ex-husband Dakota to discuss co-parenting in a way that’s best for their daughters, but the conversation takes a turn.
18/12/2018
