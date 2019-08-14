Geordie OGs

- 39:15
S1 • E1
Back - With a BumpAaron misses his train to a press conference announcing his big MMA fight at Wembley. Gaz invites Aaron and Talia to meet baby Chester and Marnie has her first baby scan.14/08/2019
- 38:40
S1 • E2
From Radgie to RichesMarnie and Casey do a glam photo shoot for OK! Magazine. Holly gets nervous about a live tv appearance. Aaron hears about, ex-girlfriend, Marnie's baby news.22/08/2019
- 40:01
S1 • E3
It's a Family Affair..OK magazine publishes Marnie's news & she gives Casey a sexy present. Two worlds collide when Jacob meets Holly's mates. And Emma gives Gary the surprise of his life.29/08/2019
- 37:55
S1 • E4
Strike A PoseMarnie shows off her baby bump in a magazine shoot. Gary plays golf with Chris Hughes. Aaron's shocked to find out who his opponent is in his MMA fight and Holly says a tearful goodbye.05/09/2019
- 39:34
S1 • E5
Here for the DramaAaron gets stuck into training with only a week before his comeback fight. Marnie and Casey get a shock when an photo of Casey is sent to a newspaper.12/09/2019
- 41:30
S1 • E6
Fight NightHolly gives the low-down on Jacob's surprise marriage proposal. After months of training, Aaron finally takes to the cage for his comeback MMA fight at Wembley.19/09/2019