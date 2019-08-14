Geordie OGs
Fight Night
Season 1 E 6 • 19/09/2019
Holly gives the low-down on Jacob's surprise marriage proposal. After months of training, Aaron finally takes to the cage for his comeback MMA fight at Wembley.
S1 • E1Geordie OGsBack - With a Bump
Aaron misses his train to a press conference announcing his big MMA fight at Wembley. Gaz invites Aaron and Talia to meet baby Chester and Marnie has her first baby scan.
14/08/2019
S1 • E2Geordie OGsFrom Radgie to Riches
Marnie and Casey do a glam photo shoot for OK! Magazine. Holly gets nervous about a live tv appearance. Aaron hears about, ex-girlfriend, Marnie's baby news.
22/08/2019
S1 • E3Geordie OGsIt's a Family Affair..
OK magazine publishes Marnie's news & she gives Casey a sexy present. Two worlds collide when Jacob meets Holly's mates. And Emma gives Gary the surprise of his life.
29/08/2019
S1 • E4Geordie OGsStrike A Pose
Marnie shows off her baby bump in a magazine shoot. Gary plays golf with Chris Hughes. Aaron's shocked to find out who his opponent is in his MMA fight and Holly says a tearful goodbye.
05/09/2019
S1 • E5Geordie OGsHere for the Drama
Aaron gets stuck into training with only a week before his comeback fight. Marnie and Casey get a shock when an photo of Casey is sent to a newspaper.
12/09/2019
