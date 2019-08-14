Geordie OGs

Back - With a Bump

Season 1 E 1 • 14/08/2019

Aaron misses his train to a press conference announcing his big MMA fight at Wembley. Gaz invites Aaron and Talia to meet baby Chester and Marnie has her first baby scan.

From Radgie to Riches

Marnie and Casey do a glam photo shoot for OK! Magazine. Holly gets nervous about a live tv appearance. Aaron hears about, ex-girlfriend, Marnie's baby news.
It's a Family Affair..

OK magazine publishes Marnie's news & she gives Casey a sexy present. Two worlds collide when Jacob meets Holly's mates. And Emma gives Gary the surprise of his life.
Strike A Pose

Marnie shows off her baby bump in a magazine shoot. Gary plays golf with Chris Hughes. Aaron's shocked to find out who his opponent is in his MMA fight and Holly says a tearful goodbye.
Here for the Drama

Aaron gets stuck into training with only a week before his comeback fight. Marnie and Casey get a shock when an photo of Casey is sent to a newspaper.
Fight Night

Holly gives the low-down on Jacob's surprise marriage proposal. After months of training, Aaron finally takes to the cage for his comeback MMA fight at Wembley.
