- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 26:21
S1 • E1
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 101Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves07/07/2019
- 25:28
S1 • E2
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 102Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves14/07/2019
- 20:30
S1 • E3
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 103Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves21/07/2019
- 16:12
S1 • E4
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 104Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves28/07/2019
- 19:54
S1 • E5
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 105Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves04/08/2019
- 19:45
S1 • E7
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 107Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves18/08/2019
- 20:42
S1 • E8
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 108Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves25/08/2019
- 21:30
S1 • E9
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 109Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves01/09/2019
- 21:53
S1 • E10
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 110Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves08/09/2019
- 40:34
S1 • E11
A Reunion of SortsIn the reunion episode, Sita chats wedding plans and next steps with Thomson, Ammi and Katya hash out their differences, and Georgie, John and Kelly confront their issues head on.15/09/2019
About
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves.