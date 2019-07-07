Teen Mom Australia
A Reunion of Sorts
Season 1 E 11 • 15/09/2019
In the reunion episode, Sita chats wedding plans and next steps with Thomson, Ammi and Katya hash out their differences, and Georgie, John and Kelly confront their issues head on.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
26:21
S1 • E1Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 101
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
07/07/2019
Full Ep
25:28
S1 • E2Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 102
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
14/07/2019
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E3Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 103
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
21/07/2019
Full Ep
16:12
S1 • E4Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 104
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
28/07/2019
Full Ep
19:54
S1 • E5Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 105
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
04/08/2019
Full Ep
19:45
S1 • E7Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 107
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
18/08/2019
Full Ep
20:42
S1 • E8Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 108
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
25/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30
S1 • E9Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 109
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
01/09/2019
Full Ep
21:53
S1 • E10Teen Mom AustraliaTeen Mom Australia - Episode 110
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
08/09/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018