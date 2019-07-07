- Full Episodes
- 26:21
S1 • E1
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 101Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves07/07/2019
- 25:28
S1 • E2
- 20:30
S1 • E3
- 16:12
S1 • E4
- 19:54
S1 • E5
- 19:45
S1 • E7
- 20:42
S1 • E8
- 21:30
S1 • E9
- 21:53
S1 • E10
- 40:34
S1 • E11
A Reunion of SortsIn the reunion episode, Sita chats wedding plans and next steps with Thomson, Ammi and Katya hash out their differences, and Georgie, John and Kelly confront their issues head on.15/09/2019
Latest News
About
Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves.